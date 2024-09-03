EU Boosts Efforts On Climate Transparency Reports, Praises Azerbaijan's Role
Nazrin Abdul
EU countries are diligently preparing their biennial
transparency reports (BTRs), Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan,
Tamas Torma, announced at the High-Level Dialogue on Climate
Transparency in Baku, Azernews reports.
Ambassador Torma emphasized that transparency is crucial for
effective global climate planning. He expressed appreciation for
Azerbaijan's proactive approach to climate transparency in
anticipation of COP29.
Torma highlighted that Biennial Transparency Reports are
essential for making timely adjustments to climate policies based
on evolving conditions. He also acknowledged the efforts of EU
nations to meet their BTR deadlines and thanked Azerbaijan's
presidency for organizing the pivotal dialogue.
