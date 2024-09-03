EU Boosts Efforts On Climate Transparency Reports, Praises Azerbaijan's Role

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

EU countries are diligently preparing their biennial transparency reports (BTRs), Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, announced at the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Transparency in Baku, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Torma emphasized that transparency is crucial for effective global climate planning. He expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's proactive approach to climate transparency in anticipation of COP29.

Torma highlighted that Biennial Transparency Reports are essential for making timely adjustments to climate policies based on evolving conditions. He also acknowledged the efforts of EU nations to meet their BTR deadlines and thanked Azerbaijan's presidency for organizing the pivotal dialogue.