Blackrock’S Bitcoin ETF Faces First Investment Outflow Since May

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This past Thursday, BlackRock's experienced its first withdrawal excess since May. In this event, the fund's outflows exceeded the inflows on the U.S. stock market.



This resulted in a $13.5 million deficit for the fund. Since its debut in January 2024, following SEC approval, the fund has seldom posted losses.



Across the U.S., 11 ETFs collectively faced $71.8 million in outflows. Despite this downturn, some funds outperformed BlackRock's, which cushioned the overall blow.



In particular, Fidelity and Grayscale recorded even steeper losses. The pattern of net outflows extended into a third consecutive day for these ETFs, breaking from their typically positive track record.



By Friday, total losses for these ETFs reached $175.6 million. However, BlackRock's ETF managed to equalize its inflows and outflows, preventing back-to-back days of net losses.







Brett Singer, an analyst at Glassnode, commented that the situation is not overly concerning. He noted that the growth trends remain steady and the total withdrawals are minor compared to the overall investment.



The losses reflect recent challenges for Bitcoin, influenced by investor caution over possible U.S. interest rate cuts.



This situation illustrates the volatility of cryptocurrency investments and the market's sensitivity to shifts in economic indicators and investor mood.



The recent ETF performance downturn mirrors Bitcoin's market fluctuations and highlights investors' cautious stance in an uncertain economic environment.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108630177