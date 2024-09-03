Milei Moves Against Protectionism By Eliminating Import Tariffs In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move, Argentine President Javier Milei announced the end of the PAIS tax on imports by December 2024.



This decision signifies a major shift in Argentina's economic policy. It aims to reduce inflation and stimulate growth.



The PAIS tax, implemented in late 2019, imposed tariffs on imported goods to increase revenue. It also aimed to address fiscal deficits.



However, Milei's administration, which began in December 2023, plans to eliminate this tax. This move is part of its broader economic reform agenda.



Argentina has long grappled with high inflation and economic instability. The PAIS tax was one of several measures introduced to stabilize the economy. It aimed to boost government revenue.







Critics argue that such tariffs increase costs for imported goods. This exacerbated inflationary pressures. In response, Milei initially increased the PAIS tax.



However, he has since reduced it from 17.5% to 7.5% as of September 2024. Plans to eliminate it entirely by the end of the year are underway.

Economic Implications

Milei's decision to eliminate the PAIS tax is part of a broader strategy. It aims to stabilize Argentina's economy.



By reducing import tariffs, the government hopes to lower the cost of imported goods. This could alleviate inflationary pressures.



This move also fulfills Milei's campaign promise to reduce taxes. He argues this will stimulate economic growth and attract foreign investment.

The elimination of the PAIS tax is expected to have several economic impacts:

Inflation Control:



Lowering import costs aims to control inflation. Inflation had reached 26% monthly after a currency devaluation in December 2023. It has since decreased to 4% by July 2024.



Industrial Impact:



The reduction in tariffs is anticipated to benefit industries reliant on imported materials. This could potentially boost industrial activity.



However, the Argentine industrial sector faces challenges. Significant job losses have been reported since Milei's administration began.



Fiscal Considerations:



The PAIS tax accounted for approximately 6% of Argentina's total tax revenue. It generated around 4.3 trillion pesos (approximately $4.5 billion) by July 2024.



Eliminating this tax will require the government to find alternative revenue sources. It may also need to further reduce spending to maintain fiscal balance.

Political and Social Reactions

Milei's announcement received mixed reactions. Some industrial leaders welcomed the reduction of the PAIS tax.



In addition, others expressed concerns about the broader economic reforms. They worried about their potential impact on domestic industries.



Milei made the announcement during a speech at the Argentine Industrial Union's (UIA ) Industry Day event. He received applause for his commitment to eliminating the tax.



Milei's policies have sparked debate over the role of government in the economy. Supporters praise his efforts to reduce state intervention. Critics warn of potential negative consequences for social welfare and economic stability.



The administration's approach reflects a broader trend toward liberal economic reforms in Argentina. These reforms aim to address long-standing issues of inflation and fiscal imbalance.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108630175