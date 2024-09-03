Mesur.Io Expands Leadership Team With The Appointment Of Chris Ramirez As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering Sales Expertise to Drive

mesur's Next Phase of Growth

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mesur, a leading provider of risk management solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Ramirez as the Vice President of Sales. Chris is an accomplished sales leader with a proven track record of driving outsized revenue growth and building high performing sales teams in the SaaS industry. His strategic insight and commitment to excellence comes at a pivotal time as mesur expands its influence and drives brand awareness in the chain risk sector.

Chris Ramirez - VP Sales

mesur's next generation approach to supply chain risk management provides enterprises with comprehensive visibility into their supply chains, that can be traced to the raw material itself. The company's industry-leading risk score has become the standard for measuring supply chain resilience, enabling decisive action across all organizational levels.

As mesur continues to grow, Chris will play a crucial role in scaling the mesur sales and marketing organization, further developing key strategic initiatives including enhancing brand presence and advancing direct and channel sales strategies. His expertise in building world-class go-to-market organizations for SaaS companies comes from over 30 years in the industry. From leading sales teams, creating/streamlining sales and marketing processes, and delivering consistent, outsized revenue results, he will be invaluable as

mesur continues to expand relationships with industry partners and grows its client base.

"mesur is on an incredible trajectory, and as we continue to grow, it's crucial that we have the best talent to support our vision," said Mike Prorock, Founder and CEO of mesur. "Chris Ramirez brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sales leadership. His strategic insight and ability to execute will be critical as we expand our reach and solidify our position as the go-to solution for supply chain risk management."

Chris Ramirez added, "I'm honored to join mesur at this significant stage of its growth. I look forward to working hard to help mesur achieve our strategic goals by building a world class sales and marketing organization. Our innovative supply chain visibility solutions and our commitment to bringing actionable risk insights to enterprise supply chains are second to none and are needed more than ever in these uncertain times. My successful experience building world class, overachieving sales and marketing teams and driving rapid incremental revenue growth are well suited for this challenge. I am excited to join the

mesur executive team and help contribute to this important mission."

About mesur:

mesur is a leading provider of traceability and supply chain solutions, dedicated to enhancing transparency, security, and efficiency. By offering deep visibility into supply chains from raw materials to end products, mesur's industry-standard risk score helps enterprises identify and mitigate potential risks before they occur. Committed to global standards and ethical practices, mesur supports stakeholders in making informed decisions, driving sustainability, and achieving greater profitability while ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.

