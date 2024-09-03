Etihad's A380 Arrives In Mumbai Starting Anniversary Celebrations

( MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, landed its iconic A380 in Mumbai on Sunday evening, signalling the start of its celebrations marking 20 years of flying to India. The airline is operating its superjumbo between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for a limited time only, with three flights per week until the 31 December.

