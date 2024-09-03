Nurse Call Systems Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 9.91% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nurse call systems , also referred to as call bell systems or nurse communications systems, are now essential in medical facilities. When help is needed or in an emergency, it facilitates the patients' communication with nurses and other healthcare providers. By enhancing patient satisfaction, guaranteeing safety, and optimizing communication, nurse call systems can shorten response times. These technologies facilitate rapid response times and communication, which helps medical staff attend to patients' needs quickly and improves security and well-being. Patients' ability to call for assistance in times of crisis or pressing need can be very helpful in reducing the likelihood of falls, medical problems, and accidents. With the development of digital technology and wireless communication, nurse call systems have undergone significant change.

According to a recent trend, digital technology is taking the place of analog wiring because it is easier to install and offers greater clarity and dependability. These systems are more scalable and flexible because the intricate wire infrastructure has been eliminated. The seamless exchange of information between nurse call systems and electronic health record (EHR) systems is made possible by technological advancements. This integration allows nurses to access patient data, prioritize calls, and document responses straight from the EHR. The increasing need for at-home healthcare and remote patient monitoring can also be advantageous for nurse call systems. Modernizing the nurse call system can help with remote monitoring, real-time data collection, and efficient patient-physician communication.

The Nurse Call Systems Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2024 to USD 3.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period.

Get a sample report:

#request-a-sample

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Rauland-Borg Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Ascom, Johnson Controls International Plc, Siemens AG, and Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Ascom won a EUR 3.3 million contract to equip the nurse call system in a new hospital complex in Germany

In March 2019: Hill-Rom agreed to acquire Voalte, Inc., the leading organization in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition would help expand Hill-Rom's superiority in healthcare communications and improve the organization's digital and mobile communication platform and capabilities.

This Nurse Call Systems research report sheds light on the major market players who are thriving in the market. Track business strategy, financial status and upcoming products.

Nurse Call Systems Market Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems

In the ever-changing healthcare landscape, staff productivity is greatly increased and patient care standards are raised through the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Nurse call systems are being used more frequently as a result of technological developments that have been adapted to the particular requirements of contemporary healthcare settings. Numerous advantages come with these systems, such as enhanced staff productivity, instantaneous reporting and monitoring capabilities, and quick responses to patient needs. For example, MobiCall, a state-of-the-art nurse call system that seamlessly integrates with current hospital communication systems, is provided by New Voice International AG (Switzerland). MobiCall offers customizable solutions with cutting-edge analytics features that are suited to the unique needs of healthcare facilities while guaranteeing a user-friendly patient experience.

Rising Demand for Enhanced Patient Care

All across the world, healthcare facilities understand how critical it is to respond quickly and communicate effectively in order to deliver high-quality patient care. Nurse call systems, which are essential for enabling effective communication between patients and healthcare providers, are becoming more and more popular. With the help of these systems, patients can easily and quickly alert nurses or other caregivers when they need assistance. Making sure patients receive timely care and attention improves patient satisfaction and improves overall healthcare outcomes. Because of this, there is a growing need for nurse call systems, and medical facilities are spending more money on cutting-edge solutions to provide better patient care.

Opportunities

Growing Geriatric Population

The number of elderly people is rising dramatically as the world's population ages quickly. The market for nurse call systems stands to benefit greatly from this demographic shift since elderly patients frequently need more frequent medical care and supervision. Nurse call systems are essential for giving senior patients prompt assistance so they can request assistance anytime they need it. The need for nurse call systems that address the special needs of the elderly is rising in tandem with the population's continued growth. The market has a profitable opportunity because of this.

Rising Emphasis on Patient Safety

Global healthcare facilities now prioritize patient safety above all else, which has increased demand for sophisticated nurse call systems. The overall safety and satisfaction of patients will be increased by these systems' improved response times and patient-provider communication. The market for nurse call systems has a chance to innovate and create fresh solutions that cater to the changing requirements of healthcare facilities, thanks to the growing emphasis on patient safety.

Trends

Integration of Wrist Band and Neck Pendants into Nurse Call Systems

Patients with ailments like arthritis are catered for with nurse call pendants. To encourage patient use, these pendants are designed to resemble jewelry rather than a traditional medical device. Additionally, advanced IoT spread spectrum technology can be integrated into wristbands and neck pendants to provide ten times the range of conventional wireless nurse call systems. Depending on usage, these devices' replaceable batteries can last up to three years or longer. Additionally, advanced nurse call systems that can be synchronized with mobile phones are offered by Vital care Pty Ltd (Australia), a manufacturer of advanced nurse call wristwatches including pendants. Patients with dementia or cognitive impairment can be more easily followed with this setup. Nurse call system adoption is anticipated to be fueled by these innovations, which will also propel market expansion.

Nurse Call Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:

Nurse Call Systems Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions)

Button

Integrated Communication System

Intercom

Mobile System

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Millions)

Wired

Wireless

Nurse Call Systems Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Millions)

Alarm & Communication

Workflow Optimization

Fall Detector

Nurse Call Systems Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Millions)

Hospital

Long-Term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician Offices

This report caters to a wide audience, from industry experts seeking insights into the dynamic Nurse Call Systems market to newcomers looking for guidance. Customization options are available to ensure the report's relevance to your specific needs.

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Geographical Analysis

North America

North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share (41.6% in 2024) for nurse call systems. Due to the region's high healthcare spending, established healthcare infrastructure, key player presence, and broad adoption of cutting-edge healthcare technologies, North America holds a sizable market share.

Asia-Pacific

But over the course of the projection period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate-13.0%. For vendors in this market, the Asia-Pacific region-especially China and India-is expected to present substantial growth prospects. The aging populations in these nations, along with an increase in government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and infrastructure, are the main drivers of this predicted growth.

Know more about this report:

The study also analyzes and sheds light on key aspects related to the market's growth and opportunities in different geographies:

Regions witnessing a rise in investments in supply chain networks.

Countries that have benefited from recent import and export policies.

Regions experiencing a decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals.

Nurse Call Systems Markets expected to emerge in specific geographies.

Regions likely to lose market share due to pricing pressures.

Leading players expected to expand their footprints in the near future.

Sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Nurse Call Systems

Demographic and economic environments creating new demand in developing economies.

Changing government regulations and their impact on business strategies and practices.

