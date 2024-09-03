Child Injured As Enemy Shells Kherson At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 14-year-old girl was seriously as a result of a combined nighttime Russian shelling of Kherson.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post, Ukrinform reports

“At about 03:20, the Russian fired a combined attack on Kherson with cannon artillery and MLRS. They hit an apartment building,” the report says.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured.

Falling debris injured two people inregion

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and of war has been launched.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and four others were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region yesterday.

Illustrative photo