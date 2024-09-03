Mukhtar Babayev: Preparations For COP29 Progressing Rapidly, Necessary Measures Being Taken
Fatima Latifova
Preparations for COP29, which will be held in Baku this year,
are progressing rapidly, with necessary measures being taken,
Azernews reports, citing Mukhtar Babayev, the
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and the designated
President of COP29, as he told in a statement to journalists.
According to him, Azerbaijan, as the host of this significant
forum, has proposed the Baku International Climate Transparency
Platform: "This initiative has been put forward by the Azerbaijani
side. This will create conditions for the discussion of very
serious issues. Azerbaijan is also organizing assistance for other
countries in preparing climate transparency reports. We have
already conducted training sessions. The next ones will be held in
Africa and other countries."
M. Babayev emphasized that the transparency reports are expected
to be submitted before COP29: "The final deadline for submitting
the climate change report document is December."
