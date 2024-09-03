Mukhtar Babayev: Preparations For COP29 Progressing Rapidly, Necessary Measures Being Taken

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Preparations for COP29, which will be held in Baku this year, are progressing rapidly, with necessary measures being taken, Azernews reports, citing Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and the designated President of COP29, as he told in a statement to journalists.

According to him, Azerbaijan, as the host of this significant forum, has proposed the Baku International Climate Transparency Platform: "This initiative has been put forward by the Azerbaijani side. This will create conditions for the discussion of very serious issues. Azerbaijan is also organizing assistance for other countries in preparing climate transparency reports. We have already conducted training sessions. The next ones will be held in Africa and other countries."

M. Babayev emphasized that the transparency reports are expected to be submitted before COP29: "The final deadline for submitting the climate change report document is December."