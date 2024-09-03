Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:59 PM

Dubai have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's Zayed Road.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout.

Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.

