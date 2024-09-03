Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Authority Warns Motorists
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:59 PM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on the emirate's sheikh Zayed Road.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the road heading towards the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout.
Dubai Police have asked motorists to be extra cautious.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
UAE traffic alert: Roadwork ahead on major road in Ras Al Khaimah until September 20
Dubai traffic alert: Accident on Hessa St. Bridge; authority warns motorists
Dubai traffic alert: Accident on major road; authority warns motorists
MENAFN03092024000049011007ID1108629761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.