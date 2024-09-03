(MENAFN- The Rio Times) By 2027, Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro will invest $80 million to improve passenger services and safety.



This initiative, spearheaded by the of and Airports, aims to accommodate increasing passenger numbers and enhance technical capabilities for smoother operations.



One pivotal enhancement is the deployment of the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS).



This system is crucial for airports like Santos Dumont , where space for runways is limited due to natural and urban constraints.



EMAS quickly decelerates aircraft during landing emergencies, providing a critical safety mechanism at runway ends.







The necessity for EMAS was highlighted by a tragic event at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo in 2007.



A plane overran a short runway and collided with a building, killing 199 people. This catastrophe underscored the importance of advanced safety measures at congested urban airports.



The investment also encompasses expanding boarding and disembarking areas, renovating restrooms, and upgrading surveillance systems.



Additionally, it will replace escalators and elevators and introduce a new baggage inspection system.



Improvements to the taxiway will further enhance the airport's operational efficiency and safety.



Rio's Santos Dumont Airport Invests $80 Million in Safety and Travel Upgrade

