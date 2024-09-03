Munich court begins bankruptcy proceedings for German tourism giant FTI

(MENAFN) The Munich court initiated bankruptcy proceedings on Monday for FTI, the third-largest travel group in Europe, marking a significant setback for the German tourism industry. The insolvency process, led by administrator Axel Bierbach, allows approximately 350,000 creditors to officially file their claims against the company. The majority of these creditors are passengers who had prepaid for flights that FTI can no longer operate. To mitigate the impact on affected travelers, the German Travel Insurance Fund will provide compensation for the money lost due to these canceled flights. The situation has also resulted in significant job losses, with around 600 employees slated for layoffs. However, about 130 employees are expected to remain with the company until the end of the year, while another 300 have secured new positions in different roles.



The company has been struggling for some time, citing a sharp decline in bookings and an inability to manage the mounting pressure from suppliers demanding advance payments. FTI's difficulties were compounded by its failure to stabilize after a recent €1 purchase offer, which did not lead to a recovery in its fortunes. The worsening financial situation forced the company to announce bankruptcy in June, a move that left approximately 11,000 tourists stranded in Egypt. This development created substantial confusion and placed immense financial strain on both FTI and its partners. The company currently owes about USD133 million for hotel accommodations in Egypt and has outstanding debts to local tourism companies responsible for organizing and managing these tourists across various destinations in the country.



The fallout from FTI's financial troubles underscores the broader challenges faced by the travel and tourism sector, particularly in the context of a post-pandemic economic landscape where consumer confidence remains fragile. The group’s failure to fulfill its financial obligations has not only impacted its operations but also affected its network of suppliers and partners. As bankruptcy proceedings move forward, creditors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring developments, particularly regarding how the insolvency administrator plans to address the substantial debts and potential restructuring of the company's remaining assets. The situation remains fluid, with the potential for further complications as creditors file claims and affected parties seek compensation or alternative arrangements.



