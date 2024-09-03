AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – Klinik Pyramide To Be Integrated Into Privatklinik Bethanien In Zurich

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – Klinik Pyramide to be integrated into Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich

Fribourg, 3 September 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) – Klinik Pyramide to be integrated into Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces an organizational change at its largest investment, Swiss Medical Network. As the landlord of the Klinik Pyramide am See in Zurich needs to renovate the building from the beginning of 2025, the clinic will gradually move its activities from its current location in Zurich to the campus of Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich. As part of this move, the operating company of Klinik Pyramide am See will also be integrated into Privatklinik Bethanien at the end of 2024. This concentration of the two traditional Zurich clinics at one location will reduce the number of facilities in the Swiss Medical Network from 21 to 20 hospitals.

The project to relocate the Klinik Pyramide to the Zürichberg has been planned over a long period of time. In order to create modern structures and efficient processes, an extension of the existing buildings of the Privatklinik Bethanien and a new building between Hinterstrasse and Restelbergstrasse are also planned. Swiss Medical Network expects that the transaction to reduce rental and administrative costs by up to CHF 2 million per year, with a correspondingly positive impact on margins.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, ..., +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, ..., +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

