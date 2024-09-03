UK Foreign Secretary announces suspension of 30 weapons export licenses to Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of 30 arms export licenses to Israel following a thorough review. The decision, made public during a parliamentary speech, reflects concerns that certain UK arms could be used in ways that might breach international law amid the ongoing conflict. Lammy emphasized that this suspension was a necessity given the current conflict but clarified that it is not an outright arms embargo.



The suspended licenses include those for military components such as aircraft, helicopters, drones, and equipment aiding ground targeting. Lammy stated that while around 30 licenses are being halted, others remain active as they are not deemed to be directly involved in the Gaza conflict. This decision comes amidst growing criticism of the UK government's arms exports to Israel, particularly following the escalation of the Gaza conflict since October 7.



The Foreign Office underscored that the suspension does not encompass all military exports to Israel and will not affect components related to the F-35 fighter jet program. It reassured that the UK remains committed to Israel’s security but must act where there is a clear risk of violating International Humanitarian Law. The suspension, Lammy noted, will be continually reviewed to ensure compliance and address any further legal or ethical concerns.



In his statement, Lammy stressed that the review and subsequent suspension are part of the government’s adherence to established export controls and legal frameworks. He assured that while the suspension reflects serious concerns, it does not signal a reduction in the UK's support for Israel’s security but aims to ensure that British arms are not used in ways that contravene international humanitarian standards.

