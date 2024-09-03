AAGE International Appreciates Rise Qatar, GTEF For Their Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: AAGE International extends heartfelt gratitude to the Executive Committee of Rise Qatar and GTEF for visiting its new office.

“We are deeply grateful that they took the time to visit us. Their support and encouragement are invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our services. Their presence and kind wishes have truly added to the significance of this milestone for our organization,” said Managing Director of AAGE International Selvakumaran Selvaraj.

Rise Qatar is a rapidly growing global of Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals dedicated to mutual growth and community welfare. Their mission is to transform the Tamil community from job seekers to job creators through collaboration and support in finance, knowledge and skills. They aim to empower every Tamil in their entrepreneurial and professional journeys and enhance the global reputation of Tamils by actively participating in key sectors such as finance, technology, research, media, art and culture.

Global Tamil Engineers Forum (GTEF) is a Tamil engineering community that fosters collaboration and extends its services globally. GTEF organizing technical seminars, professional guidance programs, job opportunities and international conferences, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the engineering profession and uniting Tamil engineers worldwide.

AAGE International is a proud supplier of Axess Power Batteries, which are manufactured in Italy and approved by QCDD and SSD for their superior quality and reliability. We are committed to delivering high-quality products and services and look forward to furthering our relationship with the community and esteemed communities like RISE Qatar and GTEF.