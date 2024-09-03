Vishwa Samudra Group conferred with Diverse Impact in Infrastructure Development Award at India Infrastructure Conclave 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 02, 2024 : Vishwa Samudra Engineering, India’s fastest growing infrastructure company, flagship company of the Vishwa Samudra Group, was today felicitated with the prestigious Diverse Impact in Infrastructure Development Award by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Honorable Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India at the India Infrastructure Conclave in New Delhi.



The award acknowledges Vishwa Samudra’s proficiency in handling complex projects across the company’s portfolio which includes road constructions, marine structures, irrigation projects and airport runways. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices, Vishwa Samudra Group has demonstrated its ability to address the evolving needs of the infrastructure sector while contributing to the broader goal of sustainable and technological development. The recognition in this category highlights the company’s commitment to delivering turnkey projects across various sectors.



Mr. Shivdutt Das, Executive Director, Vishwa Samudra Group received the award on behalf of the company. Expressing his gratitude stated, “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition as we are one of the fewest infrastructure companies in the world with such a diverse spectrum of services across verticals of Roads, Ports, Ropeways, Metros, Buildings, Bridges, Tunnels, Irrigation, Electrical and more. It helps to validate our relentless pursuit of excellence by providing quality projects integrating sustainable practices and new age technologies. This is a testament to the hard work of the entire team and our pursuits to make meaningful impacts in the infrastructure sector.”



The ABP Live India Infrastructure Conclave 2024 – Honouring Excellence is a prominent event that brings together key stakeholders from India's infrastructure sector. The event celebrates significant advancements and innovations within the field, promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing to foster the growth and development of sustainable infrastructure in India. Vishwa Samudra Group remains committed to its vision of contributing to India's infrastructure growth by integrating diverse and sustainable practices across its projects.







MENAFN03092024005232011781ID1108629305