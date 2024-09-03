US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Aldila Sutjiadi Duo Enter Mixed Doubles Semis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi progressed to the

semifinals of US Open mixed doubles event courtesy of a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in New York.

The eighth-seeded Indo-Indonesian pair secured a 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-7 win over fourth seeds Ebden and Krejcikova in the quarterfinal match that lasted an hour and 33 minutes in Court 5 on Monday night. Earlier, Bopanna and Ebden had crashed out of the round of 16 stage in men's doubles after losing out to Argentine duo of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.



Bopanna and Sutjiadi defeated the duo of Australian John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6 ,7-6 (5), 10-7 in the second round match. The 44-year-old Indian, who had started the year with the Australian Open triumph in men's doubles event, is just two wins away from securing his third Grand Slam title of his career. His first GS triumph came at the 2017 French Open in the mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam of the year and 44-year-old Bopanna has already announced his retirement from Davis Cup. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the veteran will return for the 2025 campaign.



