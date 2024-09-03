WOO Innovation Hub Partners With Cocos Studio To Revolutionize Blockchain Gaming Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO Innovation Hub, an ecosystem encompassing a range of aligned products such as the WOOFi protocol and WOO X , a leading global centralized exchange, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cocos Studio , a pioneering game development platform. This collaboration is set to drive innovation in the blockchain gaming space by leveraging Cocos Studio's cutting-edge and extensive experience in game development.



Cocos Studio, powered by the globally No.1 mini-game engine“Cocos Engine”, is a comprehensive platform for mini game development, incubation, and acceleration. Their technology is used by more than 1.6 million developers across 203 territories around the world, offering powerful features that support both 2D and 3D game development, making it a versatile choice for developers looking to integrate blockchain technology into their games. Notably, Cocos Studio has been working closely with the Ton/Telegram ecosystem to enhance blockchain gaming capabilities, fostering a thriving community of developers and users.

The partnership between WOO Innovation Hub and Cocos Studio will leverage each organization's strengths to push the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain-based gaming. By integrating Cocos Studio's advanced game development capabilities, the WOO Innovation Hub aims to expand its ecosystem, offering users a rich and diverse platform for innovative blockchain gaming experiences. WOO Innovation Hub is eager to collaborate closely with Cocos Studio to build on the growing Ton/Telegram ecosystem, aiming to provide a seamless and integrated experience for all users.

Abby Huang, WOO Innovation Hub Lead, commented: "We are excited to welcome Cocos Studio into the WOO Innovation Hub. Cocos Studio's commitment to empowering developers aligns perfectly with our mission to foster innovation in decentralized applications. Together, we aim to create a new wave of blockchain games that are more engaging, secure, and accessible to players worldwide."

Cocos Engine holds 64% of the global Web2 mini-games market. Its expansion into the Web3 space brings top-tier game resources, streamlines development processes, and offers valuable case studies for Web2 developers eager to tap into the rapidly growing Web3 mini-game ecosystem. The collaboration with WOO Innovation Hub goes beyond mini-games, encompassing 2D and 3D games, digital assets, online education, e-commerce displays and XR, significantly enhancing TON's ecosystem.

"Partnering with WOO Innovation Hub represents a significant step forward in our vision to integrate blockchain technology with mainstream game development," said Luna, CMO of Cocos Studio . "We are impressed by the innovative spirit of the WOO Innovation Hub and their commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem for blockchain applications. This partnership will allow us to provide game developers with unparalleled opportunities to explore new frontiers in gaming."

Contact Us:

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About Cocos Studio

COCOS studio aims to revolutionize digital content creation with our advanced development tools (COCOS SDK). Leveraging our robust Cocos Engine and expertise in Web3, we empower creators to craft high-performance, cross-platform content. Our focus on TON ecosystem integration ensures a seamless journey from engine to one-stop game development, propelling innovation in the digital landscape.

Disclaimer

The content above is for informational sharing purposes only and does not constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation. Any investment decisions made based on this content are undertaken at the individual's own risk.

The collaboration between WOO Innovation Hub and Cocos Studio does not indicate in any way that WOO provides, or will provide financial service. WOO does NOT endorse, guarantee or provide advice for any products or services of its business partners. This cooperation shall in no event be interpreted as an assurance or guarantee for the listing of any tokens, whether presently existing or to be generated in the future, on WOO X or any associated exchange platforms, nor does it imply any commitment from WOO X to list any tokens on its platforms or others. The decision to list any tokens is governed by and subject to a series of separate criteria and procedures, independent of this cooperation or business partnership.

This cooperation is not an indication of guaranteed success or profitability for either WOOFi, WOO X or any of its business partners. All business risks related to the cooperation are borne by the respective parties involved.