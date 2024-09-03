Water Treatment Chemical Market Is Expected To Be Valued At US$ 62.8 Billion By 2030 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revenue from the global Water Treatment Chemical Market size is estimated to reach US$ 56.9 billion in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 62.8 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9% over the next decade.

Chemicals are employed during water treatment to improve water quality for various purposes including drinking, cooking, irrigation, and industrial processes. Sodium metabisulfite, ferric chloride, and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) are among the chemicals included. The chemical sector employs a range of water treatment techniques, including both physical and chemical methods, to eliminate substances like sand, minerals, bacteria & viruses, among others. Water is a vital resource for homes and industries, leading to a strong need for water treatment for recycling and reuse purposes. The market is predicted to be driven on a global scale by the rising demand for water caused by population growth and industrial usage.

Competitive Rivalry:

The Water Treatment Chemical market supports a range of applications, including supply chain analytics, risk analysis, demand forecasting, and vendor management. Solutions in this market encompass various modules such as financial surveys, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance management. Implementing these modules enhances data optimization, automates data cleansing, and facilitates sourcing category analysis.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are: BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemira OYJ, Baker Hughes, Veolia, Lonza, SUEZ, The Dow Chemical Company, Snf Floerger, Solenis LLC, and Suez S.A, and others.

Industry News:

October 2023: Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, acquired CedarChem LLC. In this acquisition, CedarChem offers a full suite of water and wastewater treatment products for industrial and municipal markets, primarily in the southeastern U.S. The acquisition aligns with Solenis' direct go-to-market strategy to provide customers with improved chemical and wastewater treatment product and service offerings.

January 2022: Veolia Water Technologies delivered a compact and sustainable AnoxKaldnes Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) solution as part of the upgrading project at the Tokoroa wastewater treatment plant in South Waikato, New Zealand. The South Waikato District Council will be able to accomplish a high degree of nitrogen removal using the MBBR design, as well as utilize existing tanks on the site, making this a very sustainable project strategy.

January 2022: SUEZ won a long-term contract with VinyThai Public Company Limited to design and build water treatment, wastewater recycling, and waste recovery systems. They will offer a package that will consist of SUEZ's Poseidon Dissolved Air Flotation System, PROFlex Brackish Water Reverse Osmosis system, ZeeWeed 500D Membrane Bioreactor, and filter press for biological waste and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) waste.

Water Treatment Chemical Market: Growth Drivers

As industries grow larger, water usage also rises. Industries like manufacturing, power generation, and chemical processing need large quantities of water for their activities. Having effective chemicals for water treatment is crucial to uphold water quality, decrease pollutants, and adhere to environmental regulations. Furthermore, increasing recognition of water scarcity challenges leads industries to implement sustainable water management strategies. Water treatment chemicals make it possible to recycle and reuse water, which helps reduce total water usage and lessen environmental harm. Furthermore, in emerging markets like China, India, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil, there has been a rise in the need for water chemicals due to increased industrialization and urbanization. These nations are putting money into water infrastructure and treatment methods to tackle water quality issues linked to quick economic development.

Water Treatment Chemical Market: Restraint Factors

The increasing amount of water treatment methods and the availability of different treatment technologies will slow down the market's expansion. Simultaneously, its growth will be challenged by the requirement for sustainable formulations and vulnerability to patent infringement. Different water treatment methods include new and environmentally friendly ways of purifying water, like advanced filter systems, membrane technologies, and emerging non-chemical treatments.

Market Segments by Water Treatment Chemical

Global Market by Type 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Global Market by End Use, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Market by Source, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

The market is mainly driven by the corrosion inhibitors segment, which is projected to experience a 5.61% growth rate over the forecast period.

Corrosion inhibitors are utilized in water treatment to transform metal into soluble molecules. It interacts with metal surfaces, forming a protective layer on the surface. Passivity inhibitors, cathodic and anodic inhibitors, organic and inorganic inhibitors, precipitation-inducing inhibitors, and volatile corrosion inhibitors are the five corrosion inhibitors used in water treatment. Furthermore, these blockers are added to substances to reduce corrosion risk and enhance longevity. Additionally, it improves factory productivity and reduces the chances of equipment breakdowns. Chromates, molybdates, zinc, silicates, and phosphates are substances that prevent corrosion in water treatment.

Based on the end-user industry, the industrial sector has the largest market share and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% in the upcoming period. Industrial water treatment is essential for optimizing a variety of water-based industrial processes such as heating, refrigeration, rinsing, refining, and cleaning. Scaling, microbial processes, corrosion, and residual water discharge pose significant challenges for every sector. Water treatment in manufacturing guarantees effective operation of industrial procedures and lowers operational costs. Businesses must treat raw or untreated water before using it to ensure it meets quality standards and operational needs.

Water Treatment Chemical Market Regional Insights

For decades, North America has held a strong position in the global market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, with a market share of 36.9% in 2024. The area implements strict rules regarding water purity and safeguarding water sources. Numerous North American cities and local governments have old water systems that need a lot of treatment chemicals to ensure the water they provide meets health and safety regulations. Significant chemical manufacturers have built robust manufacturing plants in both the U.S. and Canada to meet the substantial domestic need. Being close to customers enables dependable and affordable delivery of necessary chemicals. Water treatment will continue to be important in North America in the coming years due to the large amount of fresh water from the Great Lakes and other surface sources.

The market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is growing fastest in the Asia Pacific region globally. The rapid growth of cities and industries has greatly intensified the strain on scarce water resources in heavily populated countries such as China and India. Simultaneously, more focus is being given to the responsible management of the environment in Asia Pacific rivers and coastal waters. Extensive chemical treatment is now needed for both domestic and industrial wastewater streams prior to being released. In the past, the Asia Pacific market relied heavily on imports, but now local producers are taking advantage of the increased demand. Numerous international chemical companies have established local production facilities in order to bring their products nearer to the consumer.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

We offer report customization based on our clients' specific requirements:

– Country-level analysis for 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of 5 key market players.

– 40 free analyst hours to cover any additional data points.

