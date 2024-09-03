Azerbaijan's Product Exports To Belarus Surge Significantly
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's trade relations with Belarus have shown significant
growth in the first seven months of 2024. The total trade turnover
between the two countries increased by 28.8 percent, exceeding
$248.2 million, Azernews reports citing the State
Customs Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus rose sharply
by 44.8 percent, reaching $25.4 million. Meanwhile, imports from
Belarus to Azerbaijan also grew by 27.2 percent, totaling $222.8
million.
The share of trade with Belarus in Azerbaijan's total trade
turnover for January to July 2024 was 0.9 percent, reflecting an
increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period last
year. This data highlights the strengthening economic ties between
the two nations, with a notable rise in exports from Azerbaijan to
Belarus.
