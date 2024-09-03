Azerbaijan's Product Exports To Belarus Surge Significantly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's trade relations with Belarus have shown significant growth in the first seven months of 2024. The total trade turnover between the two countries increased by 28.8 percent, exceeding $248.2 million, Azernews reports citing the State Customs Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus rose sharply by 44.8 percent, reaching $25.4 million. Meanwhile, imports from Belarus to Azerbaijan also grew by 27.2 percent, totaling $222.8 million.

The share of trade with Belarus in Azerbaijan's total trade turnover for January to July 2024 was 0.9 percent, reflecting an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period last year. This data highlights the strengthening economic ties between the two nations, with a notable rise in exports from Azerbaijan to Belarus.