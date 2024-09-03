IILM University, Gurugram Celebrates Convocation Ceremony For MBA Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, September 2, 2024: IILM University, Gurugram, one of the prestigious educational institutions in the country, commemorated the achievements and milestones of its graduates in the convocation ceremony for the MBA class of 2024.



The event was marked by inspiring speeches, the conferral of degrees, and the honouring of exceptional accomplishments.



The ceremony began with a warm welcome by Dr. Latha Krishnan, Dean, PG Programs, IILM University, Gurugram, who underlined the significance of contributing to society and defined success as a journey, not a destination.



The occasion witnessed the presence of numerous eminent dignitaries including Mr. Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Max Life Insurance, who attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest.



In his keynote address, Mr. Tripathy shared his personal journey and the importance of continuous learning. Congratulating the MBA class of 2024, he advised the young graduates to focus on their unique paths, develop leadership qualities, and emphasise soft skills such as communication and teamwork.



\'\'Grasp the fundamentals of your business, including revenue streams, and strive for commercial leadership regardless of your role. Integrate various business aspects to become well-rounded professionals, excelling in your core work while continually learning. Remember, continuous learning, trust, and constructive feedback are key to your success,\'\' said Mr. Prashant Tripathy.



Besides the conferring of degrees, the ceremony also witnessed the graduates taking a solemn pledge to uphold the standards and values of IILM University.



\'\'Our graduates have showcased unparalleled dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence. Iam confident that they will continue to uphold the values of IILM University and evolve into future leaders, driving positive change in society. Congratulations to each one of you on this remarkable milestone,\'\' said Dr. S Y Quraishi Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram.



Echoing his views, Prof. (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram said, \'\'As you embark on your distinctive career journeys, the knowledge and skills acquired at IILM University will serve as a strong foundation for your future endeavours. We are proud of your achievements and encourage you to strive for brilliance in all your pursuits.\'\'





Recognising the triumphs of students for exceptional excellence, Ms. Gayatri Ram received the Academic Excellence Award while Ms. Palak Mangatani was presented with the Overall Excellence Award.



\"I am extremely grateful for the relentless support of my parents, professors, and peers throughout my academic journey at IILM. This transformative experience has shaped me into the person I am today and will carry forward the values and knowledge I have gained into my future endeavours,\'\' said Ms. Gayatri Ram.



Speaking in a similar tone, Ms. Palak Mangatani shared her delight, stating,\'\' This award reflects the unique blend of academic rigour and co-curricular activities at IILM University. I owe my success to the holistic support offered by the faculty and committed to making a positive impact in society.\'\'



The event also honoured the recipients of the Best Industry Internship Project Award, Palak Mangatani and Shraban Sarkar, and honoured distinguished alumni, Mr. Vishal Kapoor and Mr. Satyaveer Paul, for their substantial contributions and achievements.



The MBA program at IILM University aligns with the directives of National Education Policy 2020, highlighting interdisciplinarity and skill development. The program encompasses industrial visits, certifications, leadership series, and various co-curricular activities, ensuring the 360-degree development of students.



In addition, the university\'s incubator offers co-working space, mentorship, and funding to support the innovative ideas of students. The extensive Alumni network of the institution contributes to the university ecosystem via guest lectures, training sessions, mentoring, and active participation in festivals and alumni meets.



About IILM University



The IILM Educational group was founded by Ram Krishnan and Sons Charitable Trust in 1993. With more than 30+ years of experience in training future entrepreneurs and leaders, it has emerged as one of the distinguished universities in Delhi NCR. The university has been set up under The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Act, 2018 (Haryana Act No. 10 of 2018).



It is located in Sector 53 Gurugram, with a built-up area of over 1.5 lac sq feet known for its state-of-the-art facilities. The educational group has another campus in Greater Noida that was recognised as a University on June 3, 2022, under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Act 2022, which focuses on fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is located at 16-18 Knowledge Park II Greater Noida, with a built-up area of over 26 acres.



