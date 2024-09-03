Attorney General Inaugurates Fifth Qualifying Course For Public Prosecutor Assistants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi inaugurated the fifth qualifying course for the assistants of the public prosecution 2024/2025, organised by the Criminal Studies Institute at the Public Prosecution.

The Attorney-General addressed members of the fifth qualifying course, urging them to exert their utmost efforts in the courses work to achieve the best-desired result, which will be positively reflected in their future work performance.

The fifth qualifying course for assistants of the Public Prosecution is the first course after the provisions of the Public Prosecution Law No. 9 of 2023 came into effect. The one-year course is divided into 6 months for theoretical training, and 6 months for practical training. It consists of 31 specialized training materials, with 428 hours that include areas, procedures and applications of the Public Prosecutions work. The course is presented by an elite group of Public Prosecution members and specialized experts.

At the end of the meeting, the Attorney General handed over certificates to the assistants of the public prosecution who attended in the Microsoft 365 Training, which was organized by the Criminal Studies Institute in cooperation with the Community Service and Continuing Education Center at Qatar University (QU). Over the course of two months, the 176 training hours included theoretical materials and comprehensive practical applications for all computer skills required by the work of members of the Public Prosecution.