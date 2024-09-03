Ministry Of Social Development And Family Holds Gulf Family Day Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Gulf Family Day Forum kicked off in Doha yesterday, under the slogan“Family is The Treasure of a Nation”. Coinciding with the 10th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Labor, Social Development and Civil Service, it is organized by the Family Affairs Council in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

At the event, Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al Thani affirmed everyone's commitment to strengthen and support the family as a fundamental element in building the societies in the GCC countries, noting that the family is not just a social unit but the foundation on which the future of the generations is built. It is the first incubator of values and principles that guide the behavior of individuals and establish strong and sustainable community relations, she said.

She explained in this regard that the slogan of this forum,“Family is The Treasure of a Nation”, is not just a slogan but a tangible reality that we live every day, as long as the family is considered the first nucleus of society. Through it, we instill the values of belonging and citizenship and enhance the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among individuals so that supporting the family is an investment in the future of our nations and peoples, she added.

She pointed out that the societies are currently facing many challenges that affect the stability and cohesion of families ranging from economic and social changes to the effects of modern technology, all of which require close cooperation and joint efforts to overcome them, considering that the forum is a golden opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices between the countries to develop innovative strategies that guarantee stability and prosperity for the families.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family stressed the importance of this forum as a station for thinking and planning for the future in order to discuss and exchange ideas and initiatives that can contribute to strengthening the role of the family as a source of real wealth in the societies, while hoping for tangible results that translate into policies and programs to support the family and enhance its position in the society.

For his part, head of the human and environmental affairs sector at the GCC Secretariat General Eng. Abdullah Bin Ali Al Rubaie praised the efforts of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, their wise directives and their support and assistance for all matters related to the GCC family, which is the basic building block for preparing and raising a righteous generation that contributes to the advancement and development of the GCC countries.

Al Rubaie appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development and Family in presenting the initiative to celebrate the Gulf Family Day and organizing the Gulf Family Forum 2024, on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the committee of undersecretaries of the ministries of social development affairs in the GCC countries.

Director of the Family Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family of Qatar Dhabia Hamdan Al Maqbali said that the forum seeks to achieve the required integration and enhance the status of the Gulf family and its developmental role by involving those interested in social affairs, universities, research centers and centers concerned with the family.