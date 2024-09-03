Krystal Integrated Services Announces Partnership With Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd September 2024 – Krystal Integrated Services, a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and service quality by deploying a workforce that are specialized in Contamination control, Sterilization techniques, Clean room and Safety protocols to support Nicomac Taikisha's diverse operations.



As part of this partnership, Krystal Integrated Services is going to deploy a total workforce of around 400 individuals to support Nicomac Taikisha's sites. This includes 125 ITI freshers, bringing fresh talent and skills to the industry, along with 185 unskilled laborers, creating valuable employment opportunities. The various services provided includes Manned guarding, Security surveillance & monitoring, Integrated Building Management Systems (IBMS), Building maintenance, Housekeeping, Mechanized cleaning, Facade cleaning, Food & Beverage management, Water management etc.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Whole Time Director of Krystal Integrated Services, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, as we bring our expertise and dedicated workforce to support Nicomac Taikisha's operations. It's a commitment not only to nurture talent but also to drive industry growth. We are confident that our comprehensive services will enhance operational efficiency and contribute to their continued success. This approach demonstrates how private sector initiatives can align with national skill development goals, creating a win-win situation for employees, businesses, and the economy at large."



A spokesperson Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited said, "Partnering with Krystal Integrated Services is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to operational excellence and superior quality. Their extensive experience in facility management complements our innovative cleanroom solutions, allowing us to maintain the highest standards in our operations. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving new milestones together."



This strategic alliance is set to leverage the strengths of both organizations, combining Krystal Integrated Services' expertise in facility management with Nicomac Taikisha's leading-edge cleanroom solutions. Together, they aim to achieve operational excellence, superior quality standards, and enhanced service delivery.





About Krystal Integrated Services:



KISL, one of India's leading integrated facilities management services companies, specializes in sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration-including state government entities, municipal bodies, and other government offices-airports, railways, metro infrastructure, and retail. The company offers a comprehensive range of integrated facility management services across these varied sectors. Additionally, KISL provides staffing solutions and payroll management, private security and manned guarding services, and catering services. Over the fiscal years 2021 to 2023, KISL served 262, 277, and 326 customers, respectively, and operated at 1,962, 2,240, and 2,427 customer locations across India.





About Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited:



Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms Private Limited specializes in providing high-quality cleanroom technology and solutions for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare. Known for their innovation and commitment to excellence, Nicomac Taikisha is a trusted partner in the cleanroom sector.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Neelay Adhikari

Email :...