Health And Wellness Market Size To Surpass USD 5446.44 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 5.8% CAGR By 2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Health And Wellness Market insight, forecast to 2030 People's concerns about their health and wellness have grown in importance in recent years, especially those in their middle age and younger generations. Growing consumer expenditure on various health and wellness goods and services is the main factor driving the worldwide health and wellness market share. The expansion of the health and wellness industry can be attributed mostly to the increasing prevalence of mental and physical ailments including sadness and anxiety.

The global health and wellness market size is projected to grow from USD 3670.4 billion in 2023 to USD 5446.44 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, Anytime Fitness LLC, Bayer AG, Bio Thrive Sciences, Body Holiday Saint Lucia, COMO Hotels and Resorts, Danone, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Holland and Barrett Retail Limited, Lift Brands, L'Oréal S.A., Nestlé SA, Procter & Gamble, SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, THe Bountiful company, Unilever Plc, Vitabiotics Ltd, Apis India Limited.

Recent Development:

In June 2021- Unilever agreed to acquire Paula's Choice, a leading digital-led skincare brand, from TA Associates. Paula's Choice is a pioneer in direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce and products backed by science.

April 2024: Apis India Limited, renowned for its commitment to ethical brand practices and responsible sourcing, launched organic honey that aligns with the rising demand for natural and sustainable choices.

Health and Wellness Market Drivers

Unhealthy Lifestyles of People Lead to an Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Which Leads to an Increase in Health Consciousness.

Chronic illnesses usually start around the middle of a person's thirties, following a protracted period of acclimatization to bad habits including smoking, insufficient exercise, busy schedules, and consumption of diets heavy in salt, artificial sweeteners, and oversaturated fats, commonly known as "junk foods."

A few of the unfavorable effects of this lifestyle are diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and hyperlipidemia. In health treatments intended to treat acute disorders, risk factors are often misinterpreted or mistreated.

Health and Wellness Market Opportunities

Sustainability is Important for Personal Care Products

The market for health and wellness is expanding quickly due to consumer demand for environmentally friendly organic food products as well as sustainable health and wellness goods and services. To fulfil demand, current producers are also growing their technological alliances, developing new products, and making acquisitions. In the near future, it is anticipated to propel market expansion as well.

Health and Wellness Market Challenges

Reducing Pharmacy Costs and Implementing Healthcare Reform.

Transparency in costs is another disadvantage. Every company searches for methods to increase operating expenses. Lowering pharmaceutical costs and implementing healthcare reform in compliance with the intricate and constantly changing web of international, national, and sector-specific regulations and legislation are two more market issues that vendors in the global health and wellness market must contend with.

Segment Covered by the Market:

Health and Wellness Market by Sector

Personal Care & Beauty & Anti-Aging

Nutrition & Weight Loss

Physical Activity

Wellness Tourism

Preventive & Personalized Medicine

Others

Health and Wellness Market by Functionality

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Health

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Health And Wellness Market During the Forecast Period.

North America

With a revenue share of 39.5%, North America led the worldwide health and wellness market in terms of revenue, and this trend is expected to continue over the course of the forecast period. North American consumers are wealthier, more health-conscious, more inclined to purchase healthy items, and more knowledgeable about wellness and health-related goods. Furthermore, the presence of multiple key industry players and their diverse growth strategies has contributed to the enormous expansion of the North American health and wellness market.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is considered the most opportunistic market over the predicted period. Due to its growing urbanization, sizable population, pro-FDI government policies, quick industrialization, and significant growth potential across a range of health and wellness sectors, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the most attractive market. The actual size of the health and wellness industry is expanding mainly because of the growth of major economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

