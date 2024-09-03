Pune Traffic News: Diversions Announced For President Droupadi Murmu's Visit To Symbiosis University Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune traffic news: The Pune District Collector and District Magistrate have announced road diversions today (September 3), due to President Droupadi Murmu 's visit to Symbiosis University in the city, Jagran reported.

As per the report, traffic diversions will be enforced between 12 noon to 4 pm on September 3 as President Murmu makes her way to the University in Lavale area.

As per a notice from the District Collector's office, all light, heavy and extra-heavy will be redirected between 12 noon till 4 pm today.

Only police , revenue department, fire brigade, ambulances and other essential service vehicles will be exempt from the re-route, it added.



To ensure smooth flow of vehicles, all traffic from Nandegaon- Sunnyworld and Sus routes will be rerouted. Traffic will be diverted from Nandegaon-Male towards Pune via Hinjewadi, and from Nandegaon-Pirangut to Chandni Chowk.

The notice asked residents to use the alternative routes to minimise vehicle congestion and ensure smooth traffic.

President Murmu on September 2 embarked on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Murmu was received by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan after she landed in Kolhapur. and began her trip by offering prayers at the Mahalaxmi temple in Kolhapur city.

“President Murmu visited the Mahalaxmi temple and sought blessings of the goddess,” district officials said.

The President is scheduled to attend various programs during her trip, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.



Today, on September 3, the President is scheduled to address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune.

Later, she will also grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) in Mumbai.

The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4. In Latur, she will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of 'Shasan Aplya Dari' and 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)