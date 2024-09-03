Healthcare Analytics Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 22% Reaching USD 118.55 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

healthcare_analytics_industry

Global Healthcare Analytics include - IBM (US), Optum (US), Cerner (US), SAS Institute (US)

- exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Healthcare Analytics Market insight, forecast to 2030, The key factors driving the market growth are the rising need for data-driven decision-making, the mounting pressure to lower healthcare costs, the focus on population health management, the developments in big data and cloud technologies, the need to comply with quality reporting requirements and regulations, the growing use of electronic health records (EHRs), and technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The global healthcare analytics market is expected to grow at a 22% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 118.55 billion by 2030 from USD 19.8 billion in 2020.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @:

#request-a-sample

Key Players Driving the Market:

IBM (US), Optum (US), Cerner (US), SAS Institute (US), Allscripts (US), McKesson (US), MedeAnalytics (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle (US), Health Catalyst (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Cotiviti (formerly Verscend Technologies) (US), CitiusTech (US), Wipro (India), and VitreosHealth (US) among others.

Recent Development:

In June 2022, Oracle Corporation announced the acquisition of Cerner Corporation. This acquisition aims to combine Cerner's clinical capabilities with Oracle's expertise in enterprise platform analytics and automation. By integrating these strengths, the merged entity can offer advanced solutions to the healthcare industry, enabling better patient care, streamlined operations, and improved data analytics and insights.

In January 2022, IBM and Francisco Partners reached an agreement in which Francisco Partners would acquire the healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM's Watson Health business. This transaction allows Francisco Partners to take over IBM's healthcare data and analytics portfolio, further developing and expanding these assets. The acquisition presents new opportunities for Francisco Partners to leverage the acquired technologies and solutions to enhance healthcare data analysis and insights.

Healthcare Analytics Market Opportunity: Use of analytics in precision and personalised medicines

Healthcare analytics is witnessing tremendous growth due to the application of analytics in personalised and precision medicine. A new kind of medicine called precision medicine focuses on the unique patient, taking into consideration personal traits like genetics, lifestyle, environment, and past. Precision medicine is able to better treat patients by customizing their care and offering safer and more effective treatments. Patients benefit from better results as a result, while healthcare providers save money. Precision and personalized medicine are being informed by healthcare analytics, which uses patient data analysis to comprehend specific patient records.

Read the full report:

Key Market Trends

Strong healthcare analytics are becoming increasingly necessary as the number of Health Tech businesses in India's healthcare industry has grown exponentially. These creative entrepreneurs are committed to maximizing the potential of data and technology to enhance health outcomes and expedite the delivery of healthcare. These firms employ state-of-the-art technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and other new tools to acquire, analyze, and understand enormous amounts of health-related data.

These firms' data-driven strategies are revolutionizing the healthcare industry by improving patient care through more precise diagnosis and individualized treatment programs. The need for healthcare analytics in India is rising at an unprecedented rate as the number of these firms keeps rising.

Segmentation Analysis of the Market:

Healthcare Analytics Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Cognitive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operation And Administrative Analytics

Population Health

Healthcare Analytics Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Services

Hardware

Software

Healthcare Analytics Market by Deployment Model, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

On-Premise

On-Demand

Healthcare Analytics Market by End-Use, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Payers

Providers

ACOS, HIES, MCOS And TPAS

Healthcare Analytics Market Regional Insights

North America

The global market was controlled by North America. This is explained by the region's cutting-edge medical facilities and the uptake of cutting-edge technology platforms, both of which have fueled market expansion. Hospitals and other businesses must use analytics tools due to the rising number of elderly people and the burden of chronic illnesses. The region's high revenue share has also been significantly influenced by the existence of major competitors in the market. The industry's expansion in North America has also been aided by Microsoft's introduction of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which attempts to make it easier for patients and clinicians to collaborate and obtain better insights into patient care.

Asia Pacific

It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific area will grow at the quickest rate. The market has expanded quickly due to the region's quick development, expanding population, and rising purchasing power. Its growth has also been significantly influenced by the region's healthcare business, which has experienced substantial expansion and advancement. The region's adoption rates of analytics tools have increased as a result of consumers' and healthcare providers' growing reliance on IT. For instance, Australian start-up Prospection is working with global pharmaceutical clients to create novel medicines for the Japanese people. The company just established an office in Japan.

Read Our Other Trending Reports:

Eye Tracking Market-

The eye tracking market is expected to grow at 27.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4951 million by 2029 from USD 560 million in 2020.

Syringe Market-

The Global Syringe Market is anticipated to grow from USD 16.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 30.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12 % during the forecast period.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market-

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market is expected to grow at 7.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 2.10 USD billion by 2029 from 1.13 USD billion in 2020.

Healthcare Payer Services Market-

The global healthcare payer services market is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD49.75 billion by 2029 from USD 21.1 billion in 2022.

Animal Vaccination Market-

The global animal vaccination market size is projected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2023 to USD 17.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market-

The global medical imaging market is expected to grow at a 5.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 62.42 USD billion by 2029 from 38.50 USD billion in 2022.

Interventional Radiology Imaging Market-

The market for interventional radiology imaging is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2029. It is expected to exceed USD 4261 billion by 2029, up from USD 24.80 billion in 2021.

Pulse Oximeter Market-

The global pulse oximeter market will witness a CAGR of 9.3% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.01 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.25 Billion in 2020.

Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market-

The global Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Drugs Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.04 billion in 2023 to USD 9.08 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Membrane Chromatography Market-

The global Membrane Chromatography Market is expected to grow at 16% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 856.97 million by 2030 from USD 303.2 million in 2023.

Customization:

Get more :

can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level, and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus winning them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- 20% customization.

- 5 Countries can be added as per your choice.

- 5 Companies can add as per your choice.

- Free customization for up to 40 hours.

- After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.