Weather Woes In Chennai: Rainfall And Thunderstorms Lead To Train Cancellations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai on Tuesday (September 3) morning experienced light rainfall in various parts of the city at around 4:34 am. This weather development comes with a forecast for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius, while the average temperature is projected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality (AQI) in Chennai currently stands at 'PM10 28,' which falls under the Satisfactory Category, according to the pollution board.

On September 2, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Chennai and Tamil Nadu, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning. This alert followed a bout of heavy rains that had already led to significant water-logging and traffic disruptions across the city.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Chennai Division of the Railways has announced the cancellation of several train services. Notably, the Ahmedabad-Dr MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express (Train No. 12655), which was scheduled to depart at 11:25 pm today, has been cancelled.

Additionally, the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express (Train No. 12842), which was due to leave Chennai at 3:20 pm, will not operate. The Chennai Central-Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express was also cancelled on September 2.

The cancellations and disruptions highlight the ongoing impact of the severe weather on transportation and daily life in Chennai. The IMD's warning underscores the need for residents to remain vigilant as the weather conditions evolve.