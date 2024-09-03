September Holidays 2024: From Ganesh Chaturthi To Eid E Milad Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) September Holidays 2024 : September is a month of religious and cultural festivities in India. As we approach the end of the first week of September, we take a look at the list of holidays in store for the month, including nationwide holidays and state-specific events like Ramdev Jayanti or Indra Jatra.

Full list of holidays in September 2024

September 7 - Vinayaka Chaturthi - All over India

September 8 - Sunday / Nuakhai - All over India / Odisha

September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) - Rajasthan

September 14 - Second Saturday / Onam - All over India / Kerala

| Bank Holiday: Banks to remain closed for a week in THESE cities. Check list here

September 15 - Sunday / Thiruvonam - All over India / Kerala

September 16 - Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India

September 17 - Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - Sikkim

September 18 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala

September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala

September 23 - Heroes' Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana

In addition to the holidays mentioned above, banks will remain shut on the weekly bank holidays. According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of every month.

| Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 3, 2024: Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

Banks will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off in September. Here are the dates:

September 8 - Sunday / Nuakhai - All over India / Odisha

September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) - Rajasthan

September 14 - Second Saturday / Onam - All over India / Kerala