September Holidays 2024: From Ganesh Chaturthi To Eid E Milad Check Here
Full list of holidays in September 2024
September 7 - Vinayaka Chaturthi - All over India
September 8 - Sunday / Nuakhai - All over India / Odisha
September 13 - Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) - Rajasthan
September 15 - Sunday / Thiruvonam - All over India / Kerala
September 16 - Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India
September 17 - Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - Sikkim
September 18 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala
September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala
September 23 - Heroes' Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana
Banks will have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off in September. Here are the dates:
