Restyled Audi SQ8 and flagship Audi S8 sedan are presented in Avtodom Audi Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The sports crossover Audi SQ8 is available to customers of Avtodom Audi Taganka. The car's interior is exclusively decorated with red leather in Arras Red shade in combination with a black exterior color. The SQ8 was updated at the end of 2023. The car received new HD Matrix Led headlights, connected to an on-board computer. Automatic control allows avoiding blinding oncoming cars with high beams shift the light towards the turn and expand the light flux at the intersection.



The radiator grille has acquired a new pattern, composed of octagonal elements. Massive air intakes appeared in the front bumper. 23-inch wheels are made in the Audi Sport design. The eight-cylinder engine with a capacity of 597 hp allows accelerating from 0 to 100 km in 4.1 seconds. Anti-lock and anti-slip systems, emergency braking assistance and collision avoidance systems ensure comfort and safety.



The executive saloon Audi S8 has a permanent all-wheel drive system Quattro with a sports limited-slip rear differential. The active suspension with predictive function Audi AIactive suspension is able to lift or lower each wheel individually. This reduces vibrations during acceleration and braking and significantly increases safety when passing sharp turns. Dynamic LEDs in the innovative Digital Matrix LED headlights can change position up to 5 thousand times per second. This expands the illuminated area when changing lanes and makes lane changes more comfortable. The exhaust system is equipped with forked tips, typical for the S family.



The Rear Seat Remote touch control panel is available to passengers in the second row. It gives access to multimedia entertainment and allows controlling the climate control, seat adjustments and individual lighting. Premium materials are used in the interior design of the S8. The seats are upholstered in Valkona leather. The gearshift lever and the upper decorative strip of the panel are finished in Carbon Vector with a three-dimensional effect.



S8 and SQ8 are presented in the showroom of the largest dealership center in Moscow Avtodom Audi Taganka. It is located at the address Mikhailovsky proezd, 3, building 1. The area of the showroom is 1000 sq. m. This allows placing the entire model range of Audi. A cozy Audi Cafe and a play area for children are located on the second floor. The service area occupies 2200 sq. m. It is designed for 60 cars per day. Numerous victories in professional competitions confirm the high quality of service. The nomination for the Best Dealer in Service Organization in the Auto Dealer of the Year award is among them.



