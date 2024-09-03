Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Along With Other Sovereign Entities Announce Strategic Partnership With Immerso AI-IP

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2nd, 2024: Eros Investments & Immerso AI-IP, a leading Global Media, Entertainment, Sports & portfolio of ventures, firmed up a strategic partnership with Malaysia Digital Corporation (MDEC) and other Malaysia Sovereign Companies & Investors. The partnership will see investments of USD 1 billion, with additional 5,000 jobs made available over the next five years. The vision of this project is to not only provide the best Generative AI and accelerated cloud infrastructure in all of ASEAN, but develop the culture of high-quality research, monetization of AI Models via Media, Entertainment & Sports, and create an eco-system for the future of deep technology.



Global investments in Generative AI hit $21.3 Billion in 2023, however the best companies in this sector are struggling with monetization and building an effective business model for this deep technology business. The Immerso group along with its subsidiaries and affiliates are the largest producers of Indian Films for decades and with their recent partnership with Government of Gujarat in GIFT City, India, the vision is to develop Accelerated Cloud and Generative AI infrastructure. Immerso AI-IP native business is built on the principle of Ethical AI, using 100 Billion+ tokens of licensed content to train foundation models for high quality media, sports and entertainment output that is monetized at scale. This partnership with MDEC will also support the creation of localized foundation models across industry verticals, to be further used by academia, startup ecosystem and large-scale enterprise technology companies. The strategy will feature:



1. Immerso AI University: that will provide a full-fledged curriculum for Generative AI and Deep Technology, along with diploma courses for existing professionals to upscale their learnings. This will also become the foundation of research and development for innovation in Deep Technology and Generative AI.



2. Immerso AI Data Center: This data center along with strategic partners will become the best-in-class cloud architecture and infrastructure for companies to be able to run high fidelity technology across generative AI, gaming, IOT and extended reality.



3. The Immerso AI Park will also create a specific zone and opportunity for international deep technology and generative AI startups to incubate for purposes of research and training and provide significant opportunities for growth and collaboration.



4. AI Movie Studio: Leverage Generative AI Models and Game engine technology to movie portfolio development in conjunction with local and global talent.



5. AI Sports Studio: To develop celebrity sport stars and sports leveraging Gen AI techniques and develop high fidelity gaming or broadcast quality live sports content.



Sharing his thoughts post the meetings in New Delhi, Gobind Singh Deo, Honorable Minister of Digital, Malaysia mentioned, "The trip to New Delhi has opened up new opportunities and will certainly contribute to Malaysia's booming digital economy. Immerso AI-IP vision to develop the Generative AI Park and AI movie studio will enhance the industry of deep technology, trans-media and digital media production and we are excited to collaborate and scale this alliance."



Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer of Immerso AI, shared, "We would like to compliment the vision of the Digital Minister & MDEC by creating the localized vision for Immerso AI Park. The movie business is a great industry vertical to showcase the range of capability of this new technology and build the acumen for Malaysia to be ready for Generative AI business across all industry verticals across ASEAN."



The workflow for movie production has evolved significantly over the years and now with the introduction of Generative AI and pre-visualization within game engine has dynamically changed this creative process. The AI Movie Studio will become the center of excellence for trans-media content creation. MDEC and Immerso Group will jointly set up a task force across partners such as Khazanah, Iskandar Investments, Iskandar Malaysia Studio, and others to explore the implementation of Immerso AI Park & AI Movie Studio in Johor Bahru. Immerso will set up their regional headquarters in Malaysia will also collaborate with the best-in-class global partners for this initiative.

