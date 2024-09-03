Devara: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Poster Of New Song 'Daavudi'; Second Song From Movie To Release On THIS Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with Devara Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR. The announcement of her involvement has generated significant excitement among fans. To further heighten anticipation, the makers have introduced another romantic track featuring the duo. The song, titled 'Daavudi,' had its poster unveiled recently and is slated for release on September 4.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the poster on her Instagram, showcasing herself and Jr NTR gazing at each other with smiles. The poster suggests that the pair will once again bring their on-screen magic to life. In her caption, she hinted at the upcoming release, asking fans if they were ready for the song and confirming its release date as September 4.

Previously, the song 'Chuttamalle,' also featuring Janhvi and Jr NTR, was released and quickly became a trending favorite among fans. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, the makers revealed the first look of his character, Bhaira. The video highlighted an intense fight scene where Saif's character is seen running through a forest, hinting at Bhaira's sharp and intense nature.

Earlier this year, Jr NTR expressed confidence in the film's impact, suggesting that it would instill pride in its viewers. At the Tillu Square success event, he shared his belief that Devara would be a film that would make audiences proud, even if it faced delays, underscoring the team's commitment to delivering a high-quality experience.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 is set to unfold in two parts. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is described as an action-drama, promising a captivating experience for audiences across India.