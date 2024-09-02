IMF Starts Another Review Of EFF Program PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started a mission for the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, which will allow Ukraine to attract $1.1 billion this autumn.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The Prime Minister noted that he discussed the start of the mission with the Director of the European Department, Alfred Kammer.“I thanked Mr. Kammer and the entire team of the Fund for their consistent work on the fourth review of the program, which took place this summer,” he added.

In addition, Shmyhal and Kammer discussed the implementation of reforms and structural beacons.

“We noted the progress in this direction. Ukraine is systematically working with partners to ensure macro-financial stability. In particular, it is successfully implementing the EU's Ukraine Facility program worth EUR 50 billion,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, they also focused on the issue of confiscating Russian assets, which should become a valuable resource to support Ukraine.

“We appreciate the unwavering support of the IMF in difficult times for our country. We continue to work for a common goal - a strong and successful Ukraine,” he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in early July, Ukraine received another tranche of a $2.2 billion loan from the IMF.