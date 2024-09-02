Explosion Heard In Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion was heard amid an air raid alert in Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
Before that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile strikes.
The air raid alert was declared in the eastern and some central regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.
As reported, explosions were heard in Dnipro and Kharkiv on Monday evening.
