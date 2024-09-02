EL PASO, TEXAS REALTOR® VINCE SIERRA EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vince SierraEL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vince Sierra is a refined, debonair, courteous, and trustworthy Agent and Broker at the prestigious Sierra Realty TX in El Paso, Texas. He is also a highly decorated retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force.Vince was born in Hammond, Indiana, and later his family moved to Alaska where he graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School. He went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona where he received a Reserve Officers' Training Corp (ROTC) scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Studies. He says,“I love flying and all of the degrees at the University were geared toward aviation.”Upon graduation, Vince was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and his first Duty Station was at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho where he learned how to be an Officer and to lead and manage hundreds of people as a Section Commander. He was assigned to Izmir, Turkey as an Executive Officer to the Base Commander. Next, he PCS'd to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to train as an Air Battle Manager.Vince then transferred to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma to fly with the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Aircraft where the missions provide aerial surveillance and airborne command and control in support of Department of Defense objectives. Vince was both an Air Weapons officer and an Instructor, Air Surveillance Officer. As an AWO, he directed and controlled fighter aircraft over Northern and Southern Iraq. He says,“This is what is known as 'The Big Eye in The Sky.' The aircraft has a distinctive radar dome mounted on the top of the fuselage which provides the Alliance with air surveillance, command and control, battle space management, and communications. After 9/11 Vince was flying 16-hour missions over Washington D.C. in support of Noble Eagle to detect any threats to U.S. airspace.NATO Air Base, Geilenkirchen, Germany, is home to 14 AWACS aircraft which is where he was assigned next for 5 years.“It was the best job in the world! I was a mission crew commander and led and managed people from 13 different countries. I traveled everywhere, deploying to Australia, Norway, Turkey, Spain, Greece, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Iceland.”Vince returned to the United States and was stationed at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado where he was the Project Manager assigned to develop new tactical capabilities, both classified and non-classified for the military Warfighter and Department of Homeland Security. He returned to the NATO Headquarters in Izmir, Turkey, and coordinated approval for cross-border authorization for NATO military aircraft. The Alliance pursues dialogue and practical cooperation with partners on a wide range of political and security-related issues, including global challenges like terrorism.Vince was then selected to work and live in Madrid, Spain to set up a new Southern NATO combined Air Operations Center (CAOC). Vince was the Operations Director/Duty Controller where he monitored airspace of 10 NATO Countries and supervised the CAOC fighter and surveillance sections. Vince directed interception of Russian aircraft, unknown aircraft, and hijacked aircraft to protect the airspace of NATO countries.“One of the most interesting things that happened during this time was the hijacking of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 702 by the co-pilot who wanted to negotiate political asylum for himself in Switzerland and an assurance that he would not be extradited to Ethiopia. The hijacker felt political persecution in Ethiopia and had a strong desire for freedom.“I was tasked with directing the interception and monitoring of the hijacked aircraft from start to finish which included communicating with NATO leadership and French, Italian, and Swiss national authorities involved, sending planes to shadow the aircraft, intercept it, and escort it to safety.”Vince retired from the Air Force while stationed in Spain and has fond memories of his service to our country.“One thing that I will never forget is after flying an Operation Northern Watch mission over Northern Iraq, the U.S. Ambassador of Turkey personally thanked our crew on behalf of the Kurds. He said when the Kurdish people heard the U.S. aircraft flying over them, they knew that Saddam Hussein would not be coming for them that day. That is what it means when you hear the roaring sound of military engines; that is the sound of freedom.”Upon retirement, Vince and his wife, Beth Sierra, who is also an extremely decorated and highly respected retired Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force, decided to pursue a career in real estate. They both became brokers in 2020 and created their own brokerage company, Sierra Realty TX in El Paso, Texas near Ft. Bliss. They have four children: Jaden, Karsten, Curtis, and William.Vince says,“The reason I obtained my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification is because I honor every single man and woman who have served our country in any capacity because they are willing to die for our freedoms and the freedoms of human beings in all countries. Freedom is not free and countless Veterans have given their lives in service to the United States of America. For the Veterans who are alive and those who are currently serving in active-duty, I know how important it is for them to have a home. It is their sanctuary. I understand what it means to be away from home and yearning to be home, therefore I go above and beyond to assist my fellow military families to purchase a house that they can call home. I know how wonderful the VA loan is, and I want to help guide and educate our military members every step of the way.”The areas that Vince and Beth serve are the communities that surround Ft. Bliss, including El Paso, Socorro, and Horizon City.For more information about“Military Friendly” agent Vince Sierra, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

Vince Sierra

Sierra Realty TX

+1 915-316-4252

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.