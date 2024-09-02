Britain Says Suspending Some Arms Exports To Israel Over Risk Of Breaking International Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

London: The British said Monday it is suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said there is a "clear risk” some items could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

He told lawmakers the decision related to about 30 of 350 export licenses for equipment "that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza," including parts for military aircraft and drones and items used for ground targeting.

Britain is among a number of Israel's allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the 11-month-old war in Gaza. which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Earlier this year the government said military exports to Israel amounted to 42 million pounds ($53 million) in 2022.

The U.K.'s center-left Labour government, elected in July, has faced pressure from some of its own members and lawmakers to apply more pressure on Israel to stop the violence.