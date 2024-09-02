RTA Extends Deadline For Registration In 4Th Dubai World Challenge For Self-Driving Transport Until 20Th October

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The winning company in this Challenge will be awarded a prize of USD $3 million. This Edition theme: 'Dubai Autonomous Zone'

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 2nd September 2024

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications to participate in the 4th Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport (SDT) 2025 up to 20th October 2024. This extension aims to provide ample time for more companies and specialized entities to join the event and showcase the latest technological advancements. The winning company in this challenge will be awarded USD $3 million.

The fourth edition of the Challenge introduces a new competitive format launched under the theme: 'Dubai Autonomous Transport Zone ,' highlighting RTA's commitment to advancing the pioneering role of the Dubai Government and expanding the use of autonomous transportation technologies. This edition features multiple, integrated mobility modes that combine various transit means within a single zone, offering passengers to use those mobility options.

Participants can enter the Challenge either as a Consortium of multiple companies or as a single entity. The objective is to integrate several autonomous transit systems under one service umbrella. All leading companies with expertise in self-driving transport and the integration of transit systems are invited to participate.

The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport is part of RTA's strategy to bolster Dubai's leadership in autonomous transportation. It aligns with Dubai's vision to convert 25% of all mobility journeys in the city to self-driving trips by 2030. The Challenge serves as a global platform for self-driving transport, convening top experts, technology manufacturers, researchers, and academics to generate innovative ideas and insights that support the Dubai Government's drive, achieve RTA's First Strategic Goal: 'Smart Dubai' as well as the“Smart City” initiative of the Dubai Government.

Participants can register for the Challenge now through the website dedicated for this global competition: Finalists will be announced in late November 2024, and the winning company will be revealed in September 2025 during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport. The winning company will receive a prize of USD $3 million.