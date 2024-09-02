UK Charity Awards Grant To Animal Organisations In Barbados And Sudan - Naturewatch Foundation

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Gloucestershire, United Kingdom]: Naturewatch Foundation has announced the winners of its 2024 World Animal Day Grant, with funding going to Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary in Barbados and the Sudanese Animal Care and Environmental Protection Organisation. These organisations were selected for their critical work in animal welfare.

The competitive annual grant received many applications but was divided between the winning two charities chosen due to the expected impact of their projects. Sarah Carr, CEO of Naturewatch Foundation, stated:“Our 2024 grant winners are both highly deserving of this year's grant, striving to always create positive change for animals in difficult circumstances.”

Main Grant: Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary

Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary, located in St. John, Barbados, received the majority of the grant, £8,718. The organisation focuses on rescuing and rehoming abused and abandoned animals, as well as addressing the root causes of neglect in the community. The grant will support the following initiatives:



Stray Population Control: Monthly spay and neuter sessions to reduce the stray animal population.

Rescue and Rehabilitation: Providing care for injured and neglected animals until they are ready for adoption. Community Outreach and Education: Workshops and educational sessions to promote responsible animal care.

Karen Whittaker, Founder of Ocean Acres and World Animal Day ambassador, commented:“We feel incredibly honoured and excited to be chosen for the Naturewatch Foundation, World Animal Day grant. Our ongoing mission is to enhance the well-being of abandoned, neglected, and stray dogs and cats in Barbados. Receiving recognition from the World Animal Day HQ is truly heartening and this grant will greatly bolster our initiatives to create a positive impact on the community”

Mini-Grant: Sudanese Animal Care and Environmental Protection Organisation

A mini-grant of £1,500 was also awarded to the Sudanese Animal Care and Environmental Protection Organisation. This project focuses on vaccination and education efforts amid the ongoing civil war, which has left many animals vulnerable. The project aims to:



Vaccination: Provide essential vaccinations to donkeys, horses, and dogs displaced by the conflict. Education: Empower animal carers with knowledge to improve care practices.

Mustafa Bakrawi, the World Animal Day ambassador in Sudan, highlighted the worsening conditions for animals due to the conflict, with this project aiming to alleviate suffering and improve animal welfare.

Naturewatch Foundation, a UK-based charity and the World Animal Day coordinators, expressed gratitude to their supporters for making the grant possible. Sarah Carr added:“The difficult decision to pick just a couple of winners reflects the strength of the applications received and therefore the need for financial support for animals globally. We are very grateful to be able to offer the World Animal Day grant to bolster important work and to our supporters who make this possible.”

