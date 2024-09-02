UK's Proposed Windfall Tax Increase
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The British government's plan to raise the windfall tax on North
Sea oil and gas producers is expected to lead to a nearly £12
billion ($16 billion) drop in state revenue and accelerate a
decline in output, according to industry group Offshore Energies UK
(OEUK), Azernews reports citing Reuters.
The Labour government, elected in July, aims to use these
changes to boost renewable energy and shift away from oil and gas
to reduce carbon emissions and combat global warming. However, OEUK
forecasts that the new tax Regime will cut tax revenue by £12
billion between 2025 and 2029, compared to the current system.
Capital investment in the sector is projected to plummet from
approximately £14 billion to £2.3 billion over the same period.
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse warned that the proposed tax changes
would lead to an accelerated decline in domestic oil and gas
production, reducing tax revenue, job support, and overall economic
value.
NEO Energy, which holds a 50% stake in the Buchan Horst
development project in the UK North Sea, expressed concerns that
the increased fiscal and regulatory uncertainty would hinder
investment across its portfolio.
Production in the North Sea has significantly decreased from a
peak of 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) at the
turn of the millennium to around 1.3 million boed today. The North
Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) projects that production could fall
below 200,000 boed by 2050.
Following its election, the Labour government announced it would
raise the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) from 35% to 38% starting
November 1, increasing the overall tax rate on oil and gas
activities to 78%, among the highest globally. The duration of the
levy has also been extended to March 2030, and the 29% investment
allowance, which allows companies to offset tax from reinvested
capital, will be eliminated.
A Treasury spokesperson stated: "We are committed to maintaining
a constructive dialogue with the oil and gas sector to finalize
changes to strengthen the windfall tax, ensuring a phased and
responsible transition for the North Sea."
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108627695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.