General Staff Update: 103 Combat Clashes Battles Underway In Eight Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, as many as 103 combat clashes have occurred along the front lines in Ukraine; battles are still ongoing in eight directions.

This is according to the AFU General Staff's update as of 16:00, Monday, September

2, Ukrinform reports.

On September 2, the settlements of Slavhorod, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Sydorivka and Tymofiivka came under Russian's artillery and mortar fire.

The invaders also struck Hlukhiv, Bilopillia and Zarutske with guided aerial bombs.

Four combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv sector. The Russian troops stormed Ukraine's defense lines near Vovchansk. Two battles are currently ongoing there.

Since the beginning of the day, 13 battles have occurred in the Kupiansk sector. The Russians carried out offensive actions near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestove. Three clashes are currently underway.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders launched nine assaults in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, and Nevske. Four enemy attacks have been repulsed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, five more are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders disrupted four offensives of the Russian army near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

Three combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Russian troops advanced towards Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. One battle is ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attempted to push Ukrainian units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, and Romanivka. Four combat clashes have been completed, six more are ongoing. The Russians hit Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles and dropped two guided aerial bombs near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian army conducted 29 assaults near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutoi Yar, Hrodivka, and Mykhailivka. Ukraine's defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks, 11 battles are still ongoing.

Russians launched an airstrike at Oleksandropil.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 16 times near Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ukraine's forces disrupted 14 enemy's attempts to push forward, two clashes are currently underway.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times, in particular, near Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechistivka. Seven battles have already been completed, eight are currently ongoing.

The Russians hit Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka with unguided aerial bombs.

The invaders did not carry out offensive operations in the Orikhiv sector, yet, they launched airstrikes at Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

No significant changes in the operational situation in other areas of the battlefield have been spotted.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Kursk region was going according to the plan.