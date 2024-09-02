The Brooklyn Creamery Rolls Out New Keto-Friendly Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream In The UAE

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Brooklyn Creamery (TBC), renowned for its healthy and delicious ice creams, is thrilled to introduce its latest keto-friendly sensation to the UAE market: the Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream. This launch is a continuation of TBCs commitment to expanding its keto portfolio, offering health-conscious consumers an indulgent dessert option that aligns with their dietary goals.

Keto-friendly Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream

Caramel Pecan Crunch Ice Cream is a rich and creamy delight, featuring swirls of sugar-free caramel ribbon, loaded with crunchy buttered pecans. With just 1g net carbs per serving and only 132 calories, this keto treat is perfect for those on a keto diet or indeed anyone seeking a guilt-free indulgence.

Available in a 450ml tub, the new flavour, priced at AED 35, can be conveniently ordered through leading food delivery platforms including Deliveroo, Talabat, Noon Food and Careem.

"The adoption of the keto diet in the UAE is seeing an upward trend. A large number of consumers following the keto-friendly diet still want to enjoy the occasional indulgence," said Romil Ratra, CEO of Graviss Good Foods, adding, "We're excited to provide them with satisfying options aligned with our vision of having something for every dietary and/or lifestyle choice."

The introduction of this new flavour comes in response to the growing demand in the Middle East for low-carb, high-fat products, a trend that TBC is already successfully catering to with its existing keto range. As the keto diet continues to gain popularity in the UAE, TBC is excited to offer consumers another delicious option that doesnt compromise on taste.

The keto ice cream market is forecast to experience significant growth by 2031, propelled by technological advancements, increasing consumer demand and strategic industry investments. The market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.17%, indicating strong and consistent expansion over this period.

This forecast reflects the market's capacity to evolve with changing consumer preferences and the continuous adoption of innovative technologies.

By 2031, the keto ice cream market is expected to reach a valuation of US$105.55 billion.

This substantial growth is driven by ongoing technological developments and the broad uptake of advanced products and solutions across various sectors.

For more information, visit thebrooklyncreamery or @brooklyncreameryme on Instagram.

About The Brooklyn Creamery

The Brooklyn Creamery is a distinguished, registered brand hailing from New York, USA. Unlike traditional ice cream brands, The Brooklyn Creamery boasts a remarkable selection of low calorie, vegan, keto, and high protein ice creams, available in a variety of indulgent formats, including tubs, chocolate-coated bars, ice cream sandwiches, bonbons, and cones.

The brands commitment to health and wellness is exemplified through its key offerings, as all its ice creams are meticulously crafted with no added sugar and are low in calories, while ensuring a delightful and satisfying taste experience.

With a strong presence in the Middle East and beyond, The Brooklyn Creamery stands as the sole brand to offer a diverse portfolio of ice cream options designed to cater to a wide range of dietary preferences.

Today, The Brooklyn Creamery has carved a niche for itself in several international markets, including the UAE, India, KSA, Kuwait, Mauritius and the Maldives. With a mission to empower individuals to indulge without compromising their dietary goals, The Brooklyn Creamery has revolutionised the way people indulge in this classic treat.