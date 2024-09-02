Decodemr Celebrates Two Years Of Innovation And Growth In Healthcare Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

decodeMR

decodeMR proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of remarkable growth, innovation, and impact in the healthcare research industry.

- Ashish Shukla, PhD, CEO & Managing Director, decodeMRBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- decodeMR, a leading provider of healthcare market research consulting and business analytics solutions, proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of remarkable growth, innovation, and impact in the healthcare market research industry. Since its inception, decodeMR has rapidly evolved, expanding its reach across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, while consistently delivering high-quality, data-driven insights that empower healthcare organizations to navigate complex markets with confidence.Reflecting on this milestone, decodeMR's journey has been defined by a relentless commitment to excellence, deep market expertise, and a passion for innovation. From its beginnings as a dedicated market research unit within Oncofocus, decodeMR has grown into a recognized player in the healthcare research space, with a strong presence in key markets such as Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand, and most recently, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.“Our second anniversary is a significant milestone for decodeMR. As we look back on our journey, we are incredibly proud that we have emerged as preferred partners for healthcare research in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia for the leading global research agencies. But more importantly, we are excited about expanding and enriching our offerings in other Asia-Pacific countries,” said Ashish Shukla, PhD, Managing Director, and CEO of decodeMR.Over the past two years, decodeMR has expanded its service offerings, integrating advanced technologies such as generative AI and predictive analytics, and strengthening dedicated healthcare professional (HCP) panels across multiple markets. decodeMR's panel sets us apart by offering access to hard-to-reach HCPs in Southeast Asia. Updated biannually and rigorously managed, our panel ensures top-tier data quality, ensuring clients receive the most accurate and valuable insights.Raja Mukesh Dokala, Director, decodeMR, added,“Our evolution over the past two years has been driven by a clear vision - to become the preferred partner for healthcare market research across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. We have consistently leveraged our deep understanding of local markets, coupled with use of generative AI, to deliver impactful insights that help our clients succeed in a rapidly changing landscape.”As decodeMR celebrates its second anniversary, the company remains focused on its core values of quality, innovation, and client-centricity. Moving forward, decodeMR aims to further expand its global footprint, double its panel size of hard-to-reach HCPs by 2026, and enhance process efficiency through advanced generative technologies. These goals reflect our dedication to maintaining the exceptional service and client satisfaction that have characterized our success over the past two years.About decodeMRdecodeMR is a leading market research consulting and business analytics solutions provider, offering innovative solutions to help organizations thrive in the digital age. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, decodeMR delivers customized data visualization, market research analytics, advanced predictive analytics, and strategic business intelligence to organizations worldwide.For Media Inquiries, please contact:Ashish Shukla, PhDCEO & Managing Director,decodeMR...Raja Mukesh DokalaDirector - Business Development,decodeMR...General EnquiriesWebsite:Email: ...

