Voltalia wins new contract to build 128-megawatt solar power plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energies, has been chosen by Ørsted for the engineering, procurement and (EPC) services for its first solar power in Ireland, located in County Carlow in the east of the country

“We are delighted with this first collaboration with Ørsted, one of the world leaders in our sector. With this new service contract, Voltalia illustrates its competitiveness as a builder of solar power plants”, says Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

This turnkey construction contract further strengthens Voltalia's presence in Ireland, bringing the total number of projects built or under construction by Voltalia in the country to over

540 megawatts. In July 20231, Voltalia was selected by ESB and Bord na Móna, two semi-state companies, to build the 108-megawatt Timahoe North solar farm. In August 20232, Power Capital Renewable also selected Voltalia to build four photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 230 megawatts. Voltalia's last major signing was this past summer 2024 with ESB for the Middleton House project, a 75 megawatts power plant located to the northeast of Lanesborough in Ireland.

