Bimstore Announces The Launch Of Innovative PIM Platform For Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sinc Product Information Management PIM Platform

Sinc Logo - Black Transparent Background

Sinc Logo - White Transparent Background

The leading designers & hosts of BIM announce the launch of Sinc, an innovative new Product Information Management (PIM) platform, developed for manufacturers.

- Rob Charlton, CEO, bimstore

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, TYNE AND WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- bimstore, the leading designers and hosts of BIM, are excited to announce the launch of Sinc, an innovative new Product Information Management (PIM) platform, developed exclusively for manufacturers.

Sinc has been born from the last 15 years of bimstore working closely with manufacturers and understanding the challenges they face when it comes to their product data. The expertise of the team behind the platform means that manufacturers can be assured of high levels of industry knowledge, support and advice.

This is particularly important when deploying a PIM platform to ensure an efficient and speedy rollout, adoption and realisation of the benefits.

Sinc enables manufacturers to effectively handle their product data across its journey through the organisation, covering three main pillars, Centralise, Optimise, and Comply. Centralise refers to effortlessly collecting product data from a wide range of sources, and storing it in a single, secure location.

Optimise refers to enabling personnel from across the organisation to gain access and enhance product data, with user-based permissions and controls on who can authorise changes.

It also refers to distributing product data out to a variety of other platforms, such as websites, third-party applications and internal systems. Comply refers to providing an audit trail of product data and creation of a Golden Thread of information, therefore achieving regulatory compliance.

All of which results in helping a manufacturer to increase revenues, drive operational efficiencies and productivity, reduce their risk and improve their customer's experience.

The platform sits at the heart of the Sinc ecosystem, which has been designed to unlock the power of data for manufacturers in all industries. The ecosystem also contains bimstore, the world's leading BIM hosting platform, and node, the world's leading data repository for manufacturers.

Rob Charlton, CEO of bimstore, commented“we were driven to develop Sinc to help the industry move forward with becoming more accurate, accountable, and sustainable. These are three key areas that the industry has to make dramatic improvements in to ensure a better built environment – and better world – for future generations. We believe that product data sits at the heart of that.”

He continued,“our unique position with Sinc is down to us as Space Group working in the built environment for over 65 years. The whole team here is highly knowledgeable and passionate about solving challenges in the industry.”

Sinc is now available for companies looking to streamline their product information management processes. To learn more about this solution tailored to manufacturers, visit

About bimstore

bimstore are part of Space Group, which also comprises Space Architects, BIMTechnologies, and Twinview. bimstore are the leading designers and hosts of BIM. Our experience, knowledge and expertise in BIM set us apart from the competition.

Our content is created by some of the most experienced professionals the industry has to offer. We don't just meet we aim to exceed current industry standards. All content is built in accordance with our BIM Bible document which guarantees the consistency and quality of objects hosted on bimstore. All of our BIM content is completely free for specifiers to download. See more at bimstore

Paul Rose

bimstore

+44 191 223 6617

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.