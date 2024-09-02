Probiotic And Prebiotic Yogurt Market To Worth More Than USD 55.10 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt presents a lucrative opportunity, driven by consumer demand for gut benefits. With major brands innovating and expanding product lines, and scientific backing increasing credibility, stakeholders can leverage this growth by investing in research, product development, and consumer education to capture expanding market share. New Delhi, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 55.10 billion by 2032 from US$ 29.58 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is witnessing a dynamic evolution, driven by burgeoning consumer interest in gut health and functional foods. As of 2023, this market has seen a notable surge in product innovations, with over 300 new yogurt variants introduced globally. Major players in the dairy sector, including well-established brands and emerging startups, are capitalizing on this trend by enhancing their offerings with unique strains of probiotics such as Lactobacillus casei and Bifidobacterium lactis. This focus on strain specificity is not just a marketing strategy but a response to increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with different probiotic strains. In the U.S. alone, there are now over 150 different probiotic yogurt products available, reflecting the diversity and competitiveness of the market. Request Sample Report: As per Astute Analytica, prominent companies like Danone, with its Activia brand, continue to lead the market by emphasizing scientifically-backed health benefits and investing in consumer education. Similarly, Yakult Honsha is expanding its reach with its signature Yakult product, known for its proprietary strain, Lactobacillus casei Shirota. Nestlé is also a key player in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market with its LC1 and NesVita brands, which are consistently innovating to cater to health-conscious consumers. Retailers and distributors are adjusting to these trends by expanding their product lines and adopting more sophisticated supply chain strategies to ensure the freshness and viability of these live cultures. In the past year alone, the shelf space dedicated to probiotic and prebiotic yogurts in major retail chains has increased significantly, reflecting growing consumer demand. Health and wellness brands are also playing a crucial role by educating consumers about the symbiotic benefits of probiotics and prebiotics, thus fostering a more informed market. Notably, consumer surveys indicate that over 65% of yogurt buyers are now seeking products with added health benefits. As more consumers report improved digestive health and overall well-being, the demand for these functional yogurts is projected to maintain its upward trajectory, with projections showing a market size of $70 billion by 2025. Companies in Probiotic Yogurt Sector Received Over US$ 1 Billion Funding Boost Since 2022 From an investment perspective, the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is attracting considerable attention, with over $1 billion in venture capital funding directed towards companies innovating in this space since 2022. This influx of capital is facilitating advancements in production technologies and the development of new, more efficient probiotic strains. Moreover, regulatory bodies are beginning to establish clearer guidelines around health claims, providing a more secure framework for marketing and innovation. With over 500 scientific studies supporting the benefits of probiotics conducted in the last five years, the credibility of these products continues to grow. As the market continues to mature, stakeholders across the value chain-from manufacturers to healthcare professionals-are poised to benefit from this robust expansion, making it a critical area of focus for investors and policymakers alike. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing market segment, with Japan and China leading in consumption, driven by local players like Meiji and Mengniu Dairy, who are expanding their probiotic product portfolios rapidly. Key Findings in Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 55.10 billion CAGR 7.37% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (38.6%) By Type Flavored (35.2%) By Application Adults (66.5%) Top Drivers

Growing consumer awareness about gut health and its overall benefits.

Increasing demand for functional foods with added health benefits and nutrients. Rising lactose intolerance cases boosting dairy-free yogurt alternatives' popularity. Top Trends

Expansion of plant-based yogurt options with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients.

Introduction of personalized nutrition products catering to individual health requirements. Innovation in yogurt flavors appealing to diverse and adventurous consumer palates. Top Challenges

Regulatory challenges in labeling and marketing probiotic and prebiotic products.

High production costs leading to premium prices, affecting mass market appeal. Consumer skepticism about efficacy claims of probiotic and prebiotic benefits.

Flavored Yogurt Market Reaches New Heights with $10.41 Billion Milestone in 2023

The global flavored yogurt segment in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, driven by evolving consumer preferences and innovative marketing strategies. As of 2023, the market size for flavored yogurt has reached an impressive $10.41 billion, with projections suggesting it will hit $20.20 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand from health-conscious millennials and Gen Z, who make up over 60 million of the global yogurt consumer base. Strawberry remains the top flavor, with over 15 billion units sold annually, followed closely by vanilla and blueberry. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, has seen a remarkable uptake, accounting for more than 25 billion of these unit sales, reflecting a burgeoning middle-class population with a growing penchant for dairy consumption. In North America, flavored Greek yogurt alone drives $8 billion in sales, highlighting regional preferences for high-protein options.

Brands are strategically capitalizing on regional flavors to captivate diverse consumer groups and enhance probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market penetration. Companies are introducing local favorites like matcha in Japan, lychee in China, and saffron in India, thereby tapping into cultural preferences and expanding their reach. These targeted offerings have led to a 40% increase in consumer engagement for brands that incorporate regional tastes. Furthermore, digital marketing initiatives have driven 5 million new social media interactions monthly, allowing brands to connect with younger demographics effectively. In Europe, the introduction of limited-edition flavors like elderflower and rhubarb has seen a notable uptake, contributing to an additional 3 million units in quarterly sales. To cater to the lactose-intolerant segment, which comprises 20% of yogurt consumers, brands are innovating with plant-based flavored yogurts, resulting in an additional $10 billion in revenue. This strategic focus on regional customization and health-oriented offerings underscores the dynamic landscape of the global flavored yogurt market, positioning brands to harness emerging opportunities and sustain their growth trajectory.

Asia Pacific is Set to Remain the Leader in Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market, Controls Over 38.6% Market Share

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a leader in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market, driven by several country-specific factors and brand strategies that reflect both consumer demand and strategic industry initiatives. In China, the market is significantly influenced by the cultural emphasis on digestive health, with local brands like Yili and Mengniu leading the charge by integrating traditional Chinese ingredients into their probiotic offerings. Yili's recent launch of a yogurt line infused with traditional Chinese herbs has resonated well with health-conscious consumers. In Japan, the market is characterized by a high level of innovation, with brands like Yakult pioneering the use of probiotics in daily diets. Yakult's strong brand presence and continuous product innovation have maintained its dominance in the Japanese market. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the popularity of fermented foods has naturally extended to probiotic yogurts, with companies like Maeil Dairies capitalizing on this trend by offering a wide range of probiotic-rich products. Maeil's collaboration with local research institutes to develop advanced probiotic strains has further strengthened its market position.

From an industry standpoint, the Asia Pacific probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market benefits from substantial investments in research and development, leading to innovations in product formulations that cater to local taste preferences and dietary needs. In India, the entry of global brands like Danone has intensified competition, prompting local players to innovate and expand their product lines. Danone's strategic partnerships with Indian dairy cooperatives have enhanced its distribution network and market reach. In Australia, the focus on sustainable and organic products has driven brands like Jalna to adopt eco-friendly packaging and sourcing practices. Jalna's commitment to sustainability has attracted environmentally conscious consumers, boosting its market share. Additionally, the regulatory environment in countries like Singapore supports the growth of the probiotic market by facilitating the approval of health claims, which has encouraged brands to invest in marketing campaigns that highlight scientific endorsements. Singapore's streamlined regulatory processes have enabled quicker market entry for new probiotic products. Collectively, these country-specific insights and brand strategies underscore the Asia Pacific region's leadership in the market, reflecting a dynamic interplay of consumer trends, industry innovation, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Key Players and Growth Strategies in Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market

The market has seen significant evolution as brands innovate to meet growing consumer demand for gut health and wellness products. Key players in this space include Danone, Yakult, and Chobani, each with a strong presence in different regions. Danone's Activia and Yakult's namesake drink are major products in the prebiotic and probiotic segments, respectively, while Chobani has expanded its offerings beyond Greek yogurt to include probiotic-rich options. In the Asia-Pacific region, Yakult dominates due to its long-standing presence and brand trust. Meanwhile, in North America, Chobani and Danone vie for leadership, with Chobani leveraging its brand loyalty and diverse product range.

To sustain growth and expand market share, these companies in the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market have adopted various strategies. Danone has focused on product innovation and sustainability, launching plant-based and organic yogurt options and committing to carbon neutrality. Yakult emphasizes scientific research and health benefits in its marketing, maintaining consumer trust through transparent communication and collaborations with health institutions. Chobani, on the other hand, has diversified its product portfolio and embraced social responsibility initiatives, such as supporting local farmers and communities, which resonate with socially conscious consumers. These strategies position each company uniquely in the market, allowing them to cater to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Global distribution strategies vary among these players, with Danone utilizing its extensive distribution network to reach a wide audience, including emerging markets. Yakult focuses on direct sales and partnerships with retailers to maintain product quality and brand integrity. Chobani leverages e-commerce platforms and partnerships with major retailers to expand its reach. Competition among these companies is intense, with each innovating to offer unique health benefits, flavors, and sustainable practices. They also engage in aggressive marketing campaigns to capture consumer attention and loyalty, positioning themselves as leaders in the rapidly growing probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market.

Global Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Key Players



Nestle

Dannon

Chobani

Yoplait

Fage

Yakult

La Yogurt

Stonyfeild Farms

Greek Gods

Pillars

Noosa Yoghurt LLC

Siggi's(icelandic Milk & Skyr Corporation)

Brown Cow Inc.

Nancy's Probiotics Drinks

Maple Hill Creamery

Wallaby Yoghurt Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type



Plain Yogurt

Flavored Yogurt

Fruited Yogurt Others

By Application



Children

Adults Elderly People

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

