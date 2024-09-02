

The growth of the cargo-handling equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing import and export activities, facilitated by global trade.

Major companies in the cargo handling equipment market are introducing advanced forklift models to enhance efficiency, incorporate advanced automation features, and address sustainability concerns with electric and hybrid technologies. For example, Toyota Material Handling launched three new electric forklift models in May 2023, the Side-Entry End Rider for efficient cross-warehouse operations, the versatile Center Rider Stacker combining multiple functions, and the powerful Industrial Tow Tractor for towing heavy loads. These models feature AC drive motors for smooth, quiet operation, adjustable controls for operator comfort, and optional features such as cold storage conditioning and PIN code access for enhanced customization and security.

In February 2024, Taylor Group, a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer, acquired Italy-based CVS Ferrari for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to bolster Taylor Group's global market presence, leveraging the strengths of both companies to enhance product innovation, service capabilities, and market access. CVS Ferrari specializes in manufacturing high-quality mobile container handling and heavy cargo equipment, including reach stackers and high-capacity forklifts.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cargo handling equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in cargo handling equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the cargo handling equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

