'BJP Only Party In India That Follows Democracy': PM Modi Launches BJP's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024'-10 Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday launched the party membership driv at BJP's headquarters in Delhi and enrolled himself as the first member via missed call service. The prime minister also received his membership certificate from party president JP Nadda .

The drive aims to renew the membership of its existing members and enrol new members in line with its constitutional requirements.

| PM Modi to visit Singapore on September 4; MEA Secy says 'important for trade'

While launching the membership drive in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said," Another round of 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' is beginning today. From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to being a new political culture in the country. The organisation or political party through which people gives power, that unit, that organisation, that party... if it doesn't follow democratic values, if internal democracy doesn't live in it, then situation arises which is faced by several other political parties today.

Here are 10 key points Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the membership launch drive:

"We are determined to give new heights to the aspirations of the countrymen. I feel very proud to launch the National Membership Campaign 2024 at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said.



From Bharatiya Jana Sangh till now, we have made all possible efforts to being a new political culture in the country. PM Modi said, "BJP is the only political party in India that is following the democratic proces while expanding its work, and continues to improve itself to live up to the expectations of the people...”

| PM Modi to kick off BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' today



When I was not in politics, at the time of Jana Sangh, our workers used to paint 'diya' (symbol of Jana Sangh) on walls with enthusiasm... and leaders of several political parties used to mock, saying that one cannot reach the corridors of power by painting 'diyas' on walls. We are those who painted 'lotus' on walls with such confidence that we knew, one day the 'lotus' painted on walls will be painted on hearts of the people, PM Modi said. PM Modi urges BJP members to make border villages fortress for party.



Some people have been making fun of us... when we had just two members in the Parliament, then also we were mocked. Some people's character is like this and they feel that by doing this they become big..." the prime minister said.

Today the poor people of the country have greatest faith in the results of our policies, decisions and the paths we have adopted. Therefore, we have to move forward with that strength. I am confident that this membership campaign will break all old records, the prime said. If this 33% reservation for women is going to come in this period, then I will include all those people in my membership campaign, who can make maximum number of women victorious and make them MLAs and MPs," PM Modi said.

| Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Reports

Also Read | Cabinet okays key agri projects including Digital Agriculture Mission

Talking about the struggle of common workers in growth of BJP, the PM Modi said,“Our party workers used to protest against the those in power for the issues of people. So they kept going to and coming out of jail. 50 years ago, People of Jan Sangh were doing 'Satyagraha' in Ahmedabad and so many people were jailed just for agitating. One of the women workers who went to jail, spent a month in jail with her 9-month-old baby. That's how BJP reached here...and those people who committed this crime...they had so much greed for power.”

"Nobody can deny the truth that due to the differences between the words and deeds of politicians, people's trust in India's politics and politicians has decreased...The crisis of credibility that arose due to it was accepted as a challenge by PM Narendra Modi...PM Modi has always urged that manifesto should be carefully prepared, it should not be that we are unable to fulfill what we are saying. There should not be nay difference between our words and deeds..." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

