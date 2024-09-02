VIVOTEK Unveils New AI Feature Realsight Engine For Unparalleled Visibility

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK

(3454TW), the global leading security solution provider, has announced an upgrade to its comprehensive AI security solution with the release of the new AI feature, RealSight Engine.

This feature transforms images captured by cameras into clear, visible facial images under any lighting conditions. Even in backlit environments, facial expressions are rendered with exceptional clear.

The solution eliminates complex settings, enabling immediate activation upon installation. It optimizes operational efficiency in environments such as dimly

lit galleries, suburban dark parks, and low-light city parking lots.

It addresses customer pain points related to diverse lighting scenarios and time-consuming configurations, and combined with VIVOTEK's AI search capabilities, it ensures the capture of critical images anytime and anywhere.

Comprehensive AI Security Solution: Accurate Image Recognition, Search, and Detection

According to research1, the global AI camera market revenue was valued at $8.2 billion in 2023 and expected to grow to $67.4 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 23.50%. This underscores the importance of developing AI features for the next generation of security industry growth.



"VIVOTEK is customer-centric, offering the most reliable complete AI security solutions. Our AI network cameras,

equipped with Vision Object Analytics, can effortlessly identify people, vehicles, movements, and features," said Louis Liao, Director of Product Planning at VIVOTEK.

"Combined with Smart VCA to improve alarm accuracy and the Deep Search feature for quick searches, our solutions enhance the depth and breadth of image recognition, search, and event detection. With the addition of RealSight Engine feature, we further improve images clarity in various scenarios, ensuring key images are accurately captured, providing clients with crucial evidence." Liao explained.

RealSight Engine AI Captures Clear Images Despite Backlighting, Low Light, or Rapid Motion

Traditional network cameras often struggle with image clarity under challenging lighting conditions, such as backlighting, overexposure, or rapid motion. RealSight Engine's AI technology overcomes these challenges by automatically detecting people in the scene and enhancing image quality. The advantages of RealSight Engine include:



Reducing image blur caused by movement and enhancing detail of facial features.

Ensuring cameras capture clear images at night without requiring manual adjustments.

Solving the issue of dark portraits under backlighting by preserving background brightness while enhancing foreground brightness and detail, making facial features clear even in backlight conditions. Helping cameras capture true colors, eliminating concerns about blue objects in the environment, and removing the need for white balance adjustments using white paper.

VIVOTEK Integrates RealSight Engine Into Selected Cameras, Gradually Expanding AI Features Across Entire Product Line

RealSight Engine is integrated into selected new high-end AI network cameras, and customers with eligible cameras can download this new feature. In the future, RealSight Engine will be gradually expanded to a broader range of VIVOTEK's products, enhancing the entire AI series.

About RealSight Engine :