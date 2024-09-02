Seven People, Including Three Children, Hospitalized After Missile Attack On Sumy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people were hospitalized in Sumy following a Russian missile strike on the evening of September 1.
The press servic of the Sumy City Council announced this on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“According to the health department, 18 people sought medical care. Among them were seven children. Seven injured people (four adults and three children) were hospitalized,” the statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 18 people, including six children, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Sumy on the evening of September 1.
Photo: Sumy City Council
