Number Of Wounded In Shelling Of Kherson Suburbs Has Increased To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the Kherson suburb of Kindiyka has increased to three, as a 52-year-old man turned to doctors.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“Another resident of Kindiyka, who was injured by Russian shellin , turned to the hospital,” the report says.
As noted, around 14:00, as a result of an enemy strike, a 52-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his thigh.
The victim is currently under medical supervision.
As reported by Ukrinform, at about 13:00, Russian troops attacked Kindiyka, wounding a 56-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.
