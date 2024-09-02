Gold prices stabilize in Jordan amid global market volatility

(MENAFN) prices in Jordan remained relatively stable today, Monday, September 2, 2024, with the beginning of morning trading, as reported by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops. This steadiness in local pricing comes at a time when global prices are experiencing volatility. Specifically, gold futures contracts internationally were recorded at USD2,496.81 per ounce, showcasing variations influenced by broader market conditions.



In Jordan, the price of gold varied according to its purity. The price for a gram of 24 karat gold, which is considered the purest form, was set at 56.88 Jordanian dinars, equivalent to USD80.27. Meanwhile, 22 karat gold was priced at 52.15 Jordanian dinars, or approximately 73.57 US dollars per gram. The most popular and in-demand type in Jordan, 21 karat gold, stabilized at 49.77 Jordanian dinars per gram, which is about USD70.22. For those opting for a lower purity, 18 karat gold was priced at 42.66 Jordanian dinars or 60.19 US dollars per gram, and 14 karat gold stood at 33.18 Jordanian dinars, equivalent to 46.82 US dollars per gram.



The prices of other gold forms in Jordan also reflected a steady trend. The cost of a gold ounce was recorded at 1,769 Jordanian dinars, translating to 2,496 US dollars. Similarly, a kilogram of gold was valued at 56,880 Jordanian dinars or 80,261 US dollars, while the price of a gold pound reached 398.17 Jordanian dinars, which is equivalent to 561.84 US dollars. Despite this relative stability in local gold prices, global markets continue to be influenced by fluctuations driven by various financial market dynamics and economic indicators, creating a complex environment for gold trading globally.



